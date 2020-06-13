YOUR VIEW: Should the Confederate monument be removed from the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse

We asked community members their opinion about the Confederate monument on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse. The relatively unknown monument came into public light after it was vandalized Tuesday morning.
Over 20 community members sent us a letter to the editor, alongside the hundreds of responses on social media. If you would like to share you opinion, send us a letter here.
Here are the responses that we received.
Karin Olson
The memorial to Confederate patriots that stands on the north side of the Walker County Courthouse lawn should be removed. I often hear that we should not remove these Confederate memorials, because doing so is an attempt to “change history” or “erase history” and that leaving the memorials is a reminder of an atrocious period for our nation which we would never want to repeat. Some believe that leaving these memorials in place will help us not do that.
The memorial on our courthouse lawn was placed in 1956 by a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. This group was formed in 1894 and actually led the way to revise history at that time by teaching children in the south that Confederate leaders and soldiers were heroic to preserve the values of the Confederacy. This group lobbied local governments to create Confederate memorials in prominent places all across the south. They banned books that they felt portrayed the Confederacy in a negative light. They worked with children to recite their rhetoric and participate in unveiling of these monuments. If anything, these confederate memorials were an attempt to change history.
Their placement in the 1950s and 1960s across the southern United States during the Civil Rights Movement was deliberate. The memorial in Walker County was placed almost 100 years after the Civil War and not by people mourning their fallen loved ones. It was placed in an attempt to preserve Confederate values in the Jim Crow south. These values do not represent the values of the United States of America today and the symbols of the Confederacy are a reminder of terror, not heroism.
I hope our community can find the courage to remove this memorial, and by doing so create an opportunity for healing the wounds created by slavery and systemic racism. May we commit to learn more of our history and acknowledge the horror of our past. History is not static. It evolves as new sources are discovered, researched, accepted, and understood. We, the people of 2020, get to choose what history we create. Let us memorialize exemplary individuals who merit recognition. Confederate soldiers did not and do not meet that standard. Removing the monument is a step we can take toward righting a multitude of wrongs.
John Rhine
Taxpayer money should not be used to honor those who violently and openly rebelled against our country in the name of white supremacy. As The Item reported, the Confederate monument was established in 1956 and served as a tool of oppression to push back against the Civil Rights movement.
Such a tool of oppression does not belong at the steps of an institution charged with ensuring equality under the law. The arguments I've heard recently of "that's our heritage" and "that's our history" ring hollow.
My family heritage cannot be boiled down to a four year period in which my ancestors openly rebelled against the United States. Doing so would do a disservice to the rest of my family lineage, especially to those who fought against white supremacy.
I also taught American History to 8th graders for two years at Mance Park and never once did my lesson depend on a statue in order to accurately teach history.
Don't use a dime of taxpayer money to fix it. Remove it. If the community wants to get real symbolic, use the material to help build a community outreach center that may help to bring our community even closer.
Ken W. Smith
I am a direct descendant of a soldier who fought for the Confederacy in the 53rd Georgia infantry before moving his family to East Texas. I have walked battlefields where he fought and I have looked at monuments to both Confederate and Union dead, built on those battlefields in the 1880s, when the men and their sacrifices were still fresh.
The confederate memorial in downtown Huntsville is no such a monument. It was put up in 1956 by people stubbornly holding on to Jim Crow and southern segregation. It is a statement about the policy and beliefs of the people of Huntsville in 1956. Those of us who truly love the south repudiate that stubborn statement. It is long past time that those statements be gone from our country. Please remove that piece of stone.
Brittany Matthys
I personally didn't even know that the Confederate monument was even a thing that existed on our courthouse square. But, I will lose zero sleep knowing it was defaced. We've been peacefully protesting for more than 10 days now, and no property damage has been reported.
Some person, unaffiliated with Huntsville's Black Live Matter movement, acted alone, but succeeded in drawing attention to an outdated slab of concrete. It is time to remove it. As a community, we should celebrate each and every opportunity to better ourselves and create a safe and positive environment for future generations of Walker County residence.
Ashley Duke
Keep the dang monument where it’s at. Too many people are getting their feelings hurt over all of this. It’s history, folks. We cannot change what happened in the past ... we learn about it, we learn from it, we teach our children right from wrong and we move on.
If everyone got offended over every little thing, this town would be empty. Folks need to stop looking for stuff that they’re “offended” by. Why can't people just be happy? Is that too much to ask? In this day and age, I reckon it is.
I’m sick of everything I read online or see on tv is hate and anger and destruction and vandalism and killing, it’s all bad. Is there nothing good or sacred left in the world?
Ron Conner
Remove it. It stands for hate. Adding to that, it was erected by one of the most racist organizations in existence, the Daughters of the Confederacy. Literally the ladies auxiliary of the Klan.
Macy Horn
I wholeheartedly agree in removing the Confederate memorial on the square. After reading Dr. Hyam’s letter, I agree even more so. It represents a terrible time in the south’s history and should not be memorialized. And the fact that it was erected just as a proverbial “middle finger” to the black community makes it even worse. It needs to go.
Colton Curry
I live (own a house) and work in Huntsville, and I believe the Confederate monument in the town square should be removed if not destroyed completely. It upholds racist ideals and has a racist history, being erected by a white supremacist organization. It does not belong in our city.
Christopher Randle
How can a black American expect to obtain justice in a courthouse adorned with a celebration of racial injustice? The Confederate monument on the square was built in the 1950s as an ugly reaction to the end of Jim Crow, by white supremacists of Walker county. It has no place on public land.
Colin St-Martin
The Confederate memorial on the courthouse grounds is offensive to many of us in our community not only because of its overt racist symbolism, but also that it memorializes a failed enemy of the United States. Perhaps the DOC who commissioned the thing will take it back or donate it to a local artist to repurpose the stone.
Andrew Vierkant
I read the opinion piece written by Dr. Hyams yesterday and subsequently saw on twitter that you were looking for opinions on the overarching idea of removing Confederate monuments and statues. I am fully for the idea of taking down these symbols of hatred and I hope you’ll allow me the opportunity to explain why.
I am a local of Huntsville and have lived here for going on six years now. I work at the university library, I volunteer with the local Huntsville Pride group, and I have done my best to form real bonds to the town. In all that time I have been confused and angry about the Confederate monument proudly displayed on city grounds. Why is it in a town that boasts the most diverse campus in Texas, that is built around the legend of Sam Houston, a noted anti-secessionist, should there be anything that immortalizes the Confederacy? Although I try my best to understand the argument of erasing history by removing these symbols, the monuments themselves are a testament to revisionism and a “Lost Cause” narrative that dangerously muddies the water of what actually took place during the Civil War and Jim Crow eras.
The vast majority of these Confederate monuments, including the one in our hometown, were put in place by groups like the Daughters of the Confederacy during the 1950’s and 60’s. They would have you believe that we must hold the “brave, selfless heroes of the South” in the same reverence as people who fought vehemently against the institutions of slavery and systematic inequality. In reality, the Confederacy was built directly on the idea that slavery must be upheld and racist inequality was not only morally correct, but also financially necessary to keep the southern aristocratic plantation owners wealthy and in positions of power. This isn’t a difference in opinion, this is a fight between what actually happened in this country and what makes certain white people feel more comfortable to pretend happened.
The history of this country isn’t always nice to look at and think about, but to pretend it didn’t happen is the most disingenuous and dangerous thing that can continue to happen. I would argue that allowing the monuments to stay up is more akin to erasing history than taking them down would ever threaten. I hope the people of this community can come together and acknowledge the oppression that makes up our country’s past and present, and together we can move forward as equal members of this town we all call home. Tearing down a monument dedicated to praising those who fought against these ideals of togetherness and equality would only be a net positive and a signal to POC in our community that we are ready to move forward and ask forgiveness for the sins of our white heritage.
For further reading on this and other issues of systematic racism against POC, I would recommend “The Strange Career of Jim Crow” by C. Vann Woodward, “Settlers: The Myth of the White Proletariat” by J. Sakai, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander, and “An Indigenous People’s History of the United States” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, all of which can be found at the Newton Gresham Library.
Jack Wagamon
On Wednesday morning I received a Huntsville Item article and photo on my phone describing an act of vandalism on the courthouse lawn. Black spray paint had been spread over the front of the Confederate memorial located on the north side facing 11th Street.
While denying that I am the perpetrator, I will say I support the act wholeheartedly for reasons this missive will detail. In fact, in my view, an act of vandalism did not occur in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The true act of vandalism happened back in 1956 with the dedication of this monument. The Confederate flag that graces this granite block represents a failed government and, thank goodness, a lost cause that was nothing less than pure, triple-rectified evil.
The system of slavery which the Confederacy tried to save was a legal, state-sponsored mechanism of institutional torture, rape and murder of human beings and should not be memorialized in any way. It is a shame and a stain on our country that should only be remembered for how horrible it was.
Now for you Southern apologists out there who have a different view of the purpose and meaning of the Confederate flag, I will take up the rest of this column with a righteous evisceration of the three most popular playground arguments you vomit on the rest of society in order to justify your love of this monstrous symbol of wickedness.
Argument #1 The war was not about slavery. It was about states rights. Well, this might work in junior high debate, but only if the other side failed to show up. Obviously the only right that the south was willing to secede and bleed for was the right to own slaves. Either through ignorance or racism, southern apologists trot out this tired argument trying to remake the old south into a charming scene where a dashing Rhett Butler and a faithful Mammy share mint juleps on the veranda. But don’t take my word for it. Jefferson Davis made the South’s motivation for war quite clear saying,“...slavery was sanctioned in the Bible, authorized, regulated, and recognized from Genesis to Revelation.” He backed up these words with action, ordering black prisoners of war to be executed. And if anyone thinks union men, both black and white, came south to be slaughtered by the bushel over some legal rift about states rights, then he is a fool beyond help.
Argument #2 The Confederate flag does not represent slavery, it represents our “Southern heritage.” This one would actually be funny if it were not so mindblowingly unself-aware. I would offer it represents so much more than “heritage,” but in fact a legacy of 400 years of rape and murder. How clueless are you when you will not for a moment consider what it means to a black citizen of our county to walk past that flag on the way into the courthouse, a building that should stand for justice to all of our citizens. Is it so important to you to force everyone else to relive your twisted fantasy of those wonderful bygone days when whites ruled the South with whips and chains. Grow up. Get a clue. Your side lost!
Argument #3 Slavery would have eventually ended peacefully. The Civil War was just a giant power grab by the federal government. If this were true, it certainly would have been news to Jefferson Davis. He and his cohorts had plans to spread slavery right on to the west coast and into South America. It would also have been news to the lawyers, judges and politicians fighting it out during the Dred Scott case, the Missouri Compromise and the Kansas Nebraska Act. Imagine the chagrin of John Brown, having hacked pro-slavery men to death with a broad sword, only to learn how calmly and peacefully slavery would have died on its own.
But let’s say for a moment, for the sake of argument, the war was indeed just a power grab by the federal government, that abolition was just a byproduct, that the southern states were unjustly stripped of their sovereign rights. What then? To this, I say to all the Southern revisionist, apologist, racist, sore losers: If it kept one slave from being a slave for one more day, it was well worth the loss.
Denton and Tarrant counties just took down their monuments to racism. There is hope for change everywhere...even here.
Faith Williams
The Confederate Memorial in Huntsville’s Town Square should be removed. It is nothing but another evidence of the sick insecurity of white people desperate to maintain their grip on undue social power.
Some in this town have expressed concern that removing the Confederate Memorial would “erase history.” To these individuals I offer a comforting assurance. You need not fear--that history has a deeper reach than you realize.
If you’re worried about history being erased by removing a monument that glorifies and memorializes racial terror, you must not have ever learned the truth of American history in the first place. In fact, I’d advise you to consider the privilege associated with your ability to imagine a day when your homeland, one that preaches freedom, does not instead remind you of your own enslavement.
Macy Horn
Rich Heiland
Thank you for publishing the excellent column June 10, by Dr. Aaron David Hyams, Sam Houston State University History Department, calling for the removal of the Confederate veterans statue on the Walker County Courthouse lawn.
Dr. Hyams made the case for removal concisely and accurately so there is no point or need to repeat his reasons for removal of the statue.
The statue refers to Confederates as “patriots” and while many no doubt felt patriotism toward their state in 1860, they committed treason against the United States in a fashion that led to the most lives lost in conflict on American soil. While some have tried to rewrite history to make the Southern cause about something other than slavery, a quick look at the secession articles of the Confederate states will make clear that the war was all about slavery.
It is interesting that while many small towns have monuments to veterans of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars in town centers, Walker County has only a Confederate memorial.
I do not argue that those who died for the South are a part of history. My simple suggestion would be to move the statue to a corner of Oakwood Cemetery, where a marker already lists the names of all buried there who fought for the Confederacy. Oakwood is, in many ways, a repository for history; our Courthouse lawn is not.
However, if County Commissioners choose to leave the monument to Confederate “patriots” on our Courthouse lawn, might I suggest another monument be placed next to it?