YOUR VIEW: More citizens speak out about Confederate monument

Duncan McGinnis
Richards
Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution defines treason as "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort." By this definition anyone who fought for the Confederate States of America (including my ancestors), were traitors to the United States. Monuments to traitors should never stand in a public place.
Out of a generous spirit of reconciliation, such monuments should be relegated to cemeteries where those traitors are actually buried and in historic battlefields where they fell.
You simply cannot be a patriotic American and a patriot of the movement with the stated purpose of destroying the United States.
Judy Miller
Huntsville
I saw your article and letters about whether to remove a monument about the Confederacy.
It is a stone with words on it, by removing it or other stones that are offensive because of what is associated with it will not change or make people feel better about themselves. As long as people carry the hurt, feeling of shame and injustice in their hearts forward they will never escape it. The people will always be looking for someone to say or do the wrong thing so they can relive that hurt.
The Chinese were forced to build the railroads, the Native Americans lost their land forced to march to a reservation where even today they have no running water or electricity in some areas. Self worth and dignity can say my past does not define me. It makes me a stronger person to face my future. You cannot change people if they do not want to change. You cannot force your opinion on someone who has their own opinion. So if this stone is removed will it truly erase racism that may exist in our community? Racism does exist. Some People don't like some people. So how does one erase it? How can we get along and respect each other?
Latasha Riles
Huntsville
I am a lifetime citizen of Huntsville, and although Huntsville hasn’t seen the same hatred and the level of police brutality as we have seen around the nation, in my opinion the statue should be taken down from the courthouse grounds since this is the place where we look to seek justice from our judges, police and other leadership in Huntsville.
How can a African American going into that courthouse feel the sense that justice will be served in their case when a monument that depicts hatred is displayed on the courthouse lawns. Monuments like these are only reminders of what our ancestors endured and I don’t think there can ever be a movie or documentary that could ever depict the pain that slaves went through. Being a African American woman, I still can’t imagine the complete pain they endured emotionally and physically at the hands of white slave owners. And maybe the situation could be looked at with a somewhat different opinion if things were any different now, but we’re here in 2020 and we’re seeing the same racism in our justice system today that is no different from what our ancestors endured. There are just laws to try to cover racism in our country, but African Americans are seeing the same oppression just in a different form today.
Not only are these monuments a reminder to us of what went on in America over hundreds of years ago, but these monuments are a constant reminder that Black America is still going through the same challenges today.
Michael Henderson
Huntsville
I have ancestors who were in the Confederate Army and no one can claim to be any more southern than me. I am proud to be an American, but I have never felt pride in being southern because of the racist attitudes represented by this monument.
Shame on America for enslaving Africans, treating them like animals and selling them as property.
Shame on the traitors who fought against the United States to defend slavery.
Shame on the south for oppressing African Americans through Jim Crow laws and segregation.
Shame on Walker County for placing this monument in front of the courthouse facing the African American community.
Shame on me for not speaking out sooner.
The monument is racist and an embarrassment to Huntsville and Walker County.
Rich Heiland
Huntsville
Thank you for publishing the excellent column June 10, by Dr. Aaron David Hyams, Sam Houston State University History Department, calling for the removal of the Confederate veterans statue on the Walker County Courthouse lawn.
Dr. Hyams made the case for removal concisely and accurately so there is no point or need to repeat his reasons for removal of the statue.
The statue refers to Confederates as “patriots” and while many no doubt felt patriotism toward their state in 1860, they committed treason against the United States in a fashion that led to the most lives lost in conflict on American soil. While some have tried to rewrite history to make the Southern cause about something other than slavery, a quick look at the Confederate states' secession articles makes it clear the war was all about the right to own other human beings for economic gain.
I have thought a lot in the past few days about the stone on the lawn, not erected until the 1950s. At first I thought moving it to Oakwood Cemetery would make sense. The cemetery in many ways is a repository for history. In fact The Sons of Confederate Veterans placed a marker there a few years ago listing the names of those buried in Oakwood who served in the Confederate Army. As a historical notation that was proper. But, would it be proper to take a non-historic stone that only displays the Confederate Battle Flag and says in memory of “our Confederate Patriots” proper? I don’t think so.
Further, the Ku Klux Klan and other white nationalist groups and the “Jim Crow” system including lynchings all came out of the defeated Confederate Army. Unless you think lynchings are not a part of Walker County history … they are. Seven members of the Cabiness Family, a seven-member African-American family, were brutally lynched in Walker County in 1918.
County Commissioners control all county property. They can vote to remove the statue. Or, they could choose to create a committee consisting of people like Dr. Hyams, SHSU History Professor Jeff Littlejohn, the local NAACP, LULAC, The Walker County Historical Commission, citizens-at-large, someone like SCV member Jerry McGinty and have that committee present the court with options for removing the stone from the lawn – but beginning with the premise that leaving it there is not among the options.
Loren T. Burns M.D.
Huntsville
With the very first immigrants across the Aleutian Land Bridge from Asia, America has always been a good place to live. Each bad chapter in our millennial history has produced progress. From that perspective, the vandalism of the Confederate Monument and Dr. Aaron Hyams’ eloquent column about the truth of its history have done us an important favor.
We need to keep the sin of slavery, the death and destruction of the war, the pain of reconstruction, the injustice of segregation and racism, and the healing ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King firmly at the top of our resolve. So how can we go forward in this spirit? Should we bury the monument in a landfill or stow it away in a museum so we don’t have to think about it?
By 21st century standards, this important monument falls woefully short. Its aesthetics are bland, and its message tells us where we were in 1956. The context of attitudes then versus convictions now cries out to be heard.
Knowing Dr. Hyams, I feel he would enthusiastically lead a monument redevelopment committee. Perhaps it could include our Pulitzer-nominated civil war historian and history channel commentator, Dr. Brian Jordan, as well as other members of the world class Sam Houston University Departments of History and Art. Funding and support will flow in from our community for a project that will be a symbol of pride and leadership to us all.
Other ideas will abound, but one would be to incorporate the existing panel as one of three in the centuries-old artistic tradition of the triptych. Enlarging and beautifying the monument provides space for its historical context and the ideals we are now dedicated to, keeping them ever before us and preserving them for future generations. Yes, our story has warts, but, it’s where we come from, not where we are now or where we are going.
A reborn monument will add appeal to our downtown, joining David Adickes’ Sam Houston and his soon-to-arrive Presidential Park in attracting historical tourism. Every school kid will see and understand its message. It will be a silent, but constant reminder that each of us are daily contributors to the realization of Dr. King’s dream…understanding over ignorance, forgiveness over blame, civility, brotherhood, and love over all.
It’s our choice. We can follow the nationwide wrecking crew or lead in the new direction.
