YOUR VIEW: Is the new $3T stimulus package a good idea

Is the proposed $3 trillion stimulus package currently being proposed by Democrats in the House of Representatives a good idea?
We asked our loyal readers on social media if they agreed with the package that will offer a fresh round of $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, increased to up to $6,000 per household, and launches a $175 billion housing assistance fund to help pay rents and mortgages.
Below are some of the responses we received.
Brian Greer — No! As of yesterday, 100,000 small businesses went out of business and will never reopen. If we all went back to work we wouldn’t need stimulation. In this $3 trillion bloated bill, the Democrats loaded it up with so much special interest stuff. We will be paying and in debt to communist China for the next 50 years! If the money was to just help the taxpayers that bailed the big banks and auto dealers out in 2008 sure. But, it is not! Remember most people saying let’s keep the economy closed still has a job. This is the Democrats grand design to try socialism by giving people ‘free stuff.’ Freedom isn’t free!
Ashton Norman — A lot of people are saying go back to work, but the problem is many lost their jobs and businesses shut down. Now people are trying to find work during a pandemic, which is very hard.
Peggy Hoyler Huntley Egger — I am against it. Many used the first money on non-essential items such as electronics, swimming pools, etc.
Fericka Denise Tucker — My husband and I never stopped working and when we do shop, everything is picked over. UIB, SNAP benefits … why not give regular frontline workers a stimulus.
Sherri Rowan-Williamson — No! You can’t stimulate the economy by creating more debt!
Nick Penick — Not at all, open everything up, it should have never been closed to begin with.
Fericka Denise Tucker — Yes! Since the grocery prices are going up and we are buying more, we could use the help.
Deb Hyman — No, at some point it will all have to be paid back in some way.
Bryan Marsh — I am against this! Herd immunity will sort itself out. Either lock everything down completely or quit talking about it!
Mac Woodfin — I need to wait and see. We are in too big of a rush. More energy needs to be spent on everyone returning to work.
Cody Duvall — No! Open the economy up and let everyone go back to work.
Jonathan Davis — No let’s get the country back open and working.
Stephen Dobyns — Pelosi is trying to win the popularity contest.
Caroline Atkinson Walker — I Vote no. Go back to work!
Sandra Webster — No, it’s bankrupting America and opening the door for socialism.
