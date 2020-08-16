YOUR VIEW: Is it safe to send children back to school?

Are you comfortable sending your children back to school when classes start next week?
With nearly 53% of Huntsville ISD students participating in traditional face-to-face instruction, we asked our loyal readers on social media if they felt safe sending their children to campus.
Below are some of the responses we received.
Jennifer Robyn Hodgson
Yes, very comfortable. Excited to start a new year
Will Elpers
Keep your children safe, and pray your child isn't one of the reasons the school will close back down again in a month.
Patricia Barker
It's going to be a very interesting year.
Ben Hall
Extremely comfortable, because I trust the science.
Tara Burnett
I’m curious as to how it will be handled when a child is exposed and quarantined for 14 days, which also means the entire family is quarantined for 14 days because we don’t social distance in our homes. How many times can a family financially afford to do that?
Kelly Tatsch-Pelowski
Yes, can't live in fear forever! My youngest grand has been going to daycare the entire time, no issues!
Brooke Jordan Willis
Yes! Not comfortable with them wearing masks all day.
Miranda Maloney
Keeping my daughter home. Look what happened to Georgia.
Ellen Nimmo
It’s not just about the children, but also the teachers, administrators and staff that will have to deal with it all. My heart goes out to all of you in education, as well as, the medical community and essential folks that have to put up with and deal with the selfishness this country is offering up.
Melissa Erwin Hicks
Yes. The fact is that most of us are not self-sustaining. We don't farm our own animals for meat/dairy and we don't grow our own fruits and vegetables. That means that we are either ordering our groceries and having them delivered or we pick them up, or we are grocery shopping. Unless you have put a bubble around your home with everyone you love in it and not gone out or let anyone else in, you and your family are being exposed to the virus.
