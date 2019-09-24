Your/ our wild blue yonder

“Off we go into the wild blue yonder ...” could or should be considered one of the more stirring lines from our military heritage. Airpower has risen from the surface, ascended into the heavens, and remains a major topic of concern for our military as it wages many struggles against heretofore undefined enemies. Herein, we retain the basic concept of airpower as a weapon of force and how best it can be effectively utilized, dispersed, grouped, and applied by our armed services. There are also humanitarian tasks.
Airpower increased mobility of ground forces was enhanced from taxi cabs to motorized armored tanks with cannons, machine guns, and trained crews. For troops in muddy trenches, this added a new weapon and dimension for ground combat. Overhead, lower altitudes became abuzz as flimsy wood and cloth airplanes times provided needed support and limited protection for ground troops. Observation planes with trained observers and photographers were able to pinpoint locations of enemy troops, strength, and weapons. Fighter planes such as Spads, Sopwith Camels, and others became much more effective when an innovator devised and developed a timing device to fire machine gun bullets between the blades of a revolving propeller. (I suspect this would be impossible with today’s jet engines spinning thousands of revolutions per minute – and no propellers.)
After 1918, and prior to WW-II, the use of airborne devices increased at phenomenal rates. Machines covered with wood and cloth were replaced by burnished metal. Cabins could now transport several people and freight at the same time. To its satisfaction, the Navy proved aircraft could take off and land from a moving ship. The auto-gyro enjoyed a brief day in the sun before clumsy and early helicopters delivered a possibly better option. There were flying boats that could land on water or land. And through it all, civilians and military demanded and got even more faster, bigger, and flexible platforms quite suitable for an obscene number of civilian and military activities.
Development could be, and is, a direct result of predominantly military planning for wartime exigencies. Just to name some of the American equipment: Mustang P-51. Stratofortress. Liberator. Dauntless. CF4-U. Airacobra. The graceful Lockheed P-38. Corsair. Wildcat. DC-3 (Goony Bird enhanced in so many versions). Flying Fortress. AT-6. Yellow Peril. Billy Mitchell B-25. Thunderbolt. Marauder. There are many others that I did not name. The planned mission of this or that branch of the military would include an outlined perception of their probable combat assignment; including air power. It is quite reasonable for amateurs to assume USMC has little need for aircraft on long-range bombing missions. The UCSG has little need for a huge fleet of transport planes.
However, when a perceived mission needs and requires all phases of air support, there can be most significant problems of command, control, and coordination from the absolute top of the chain and thence down to you and me. You realize each officer is known and highly respected throughout his command. You know beyond shadow of any doubt each is impeccably honest. Furthermore, all have attended and excelled at every seminar and intra service training exercise.
For this current assignment to achieve mission success, it is a must that the entire approach must be successful in achieving all defined goals. Accordingly, there must be little or no effort that allow any individual grouping to outperform others. Quickly, you will be meeting the man who will control the umbrella – with your guidance and assistance. In order to promote this success, it is my singular decision to use air power (primary source – USAF) as the major mission controller for allocating specific duties as indicated by conflict. This is a singular effort that includes highly specialized troops for different functions. Together, you are expected to make it happen and I know you can and will; quite successfylly.
Rand D. Knothar looked around the table and began to speak in his soft, Texas voice. “My reputation, such as it may be, was derived from by the intelligent use of my sometimes convoluted thought processes and computers. I made some good choices and let me tell you luck does not enter into it. Now, our assignments are to use, intelligently, our resources for a successful mission. Our joint achievements for success is completion of a successful mission; so much more than personal or professional aggrandizement or the recognition of a named branch of military service. Martin Luther King was right, “We shall overcome.” We will meet again, soon. Shall we say four days from now on Juvember 22 at 7:18 in the morning? Coffee and croissants at my expense of course. That time allows for one more minor traffic jam or three missed traffic lights. The hour? Well, I am known for believing that promptness is a virtue.
—
Grady Easley is a Huntsville resident and weekly columnist for The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.