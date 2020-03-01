Your opinion matters to us

Your opinions matter to us.
Whether it's presidential policy, local elections or just the day-to-day stuff, it's important for us to hear from you.
Currently, The Huntsville Item staff is working on the next installment of our Pulse of the Voters series.
This project allows us to meet with our community and give them the opportunity to share what's on their mind. We'll ask your opinion on the current state of politics and your predictions for the upcoming presidential elections. We'll ask what you think about health care and the economy. But mostly, we'll give you the space to tell us what issues mean the most to you.
We know our community is diverse—with a variety of life experiences, demographics, and ideology—and we want to make sure all of these voices are heard.
If you're interested in being interviewed for this project, email jbrown@itemonline.com
This project has a wider reach than just the handful of folks we will interview. Opinions can be shared via an anonymous survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R9MJGPD
All of the survey answers will be combined and reported as part of the story.
