Your dealer on the street

For giggles and grins, be aware of your neighborhood dealer on the street.
These feisty dealers are quite methodical and strategic in their approach and salesmanship. They have been dealing for over 100 years and they recruit months in advance for your support.
Auto dealerships have trouble competing with these neo knockers. These young dealers come in all sizes, shapes, colors, and neighborhoods. They are notorious for wearing ponytails, pigtails, twists, headbands, bobs, crew cuts and boots, and above all, that infectious smile that connect from cheek to cheek. You may have an affinity for these young game changers. Their street monikers are known as the American Girl Scouts.
Have you interacted with a Girl Scout lately? They are quite charming and entertaining. Many have tables established outside most of your grocery store chains. You see them going in and you see them going out. Don’t you dare make a promise that you will stop by the table on your way out. I believe they attach a tracker to your cart to keep you on the right track.
Make sure you complete your shopping list prior to exiting the store, or else, you will walk away with a cart full of cookies and no groceries. Their goodies are better than honey on a honeycomb. Each box of cookies will pop your wallet for $5. Keep you a stash of $5 bills tucked away near your heart, because sooner or later you will definitely surrender to the charm and the swarm of the Girl Scouts troop.
All of your favorites return each year better and better. There is a smorgasbord of sweet delights for the palate: Caramel chocolate chip, thin mints, shortbread, Girls Scout s’mores, lemonades, caramel delites, and my favorite, peanut butter sandwich; hum, hum good! Wait a minute, there is one more cookie to complete the batch. This cookie is embossed with a “thank you” and is named thanks-a-lot. What a subtle way to keep patrons addicted to their goodness. Instead of being hooked on phonics, we are all in some way, hooked on Girl Scout cookies.
For every girl involved in Girl Scouts, know that you are developing and honing your public relations skills and acquiring a specific skill-set to be utilized as the next generation of young entrepreneurs. Continue to build your brand, love what you do, and go where you’ve never gone before. Think about Girl Scouts in space---who will be the first? “Girls Scouts is the place for every girl. And it always will be.”
Chris Tyson was a former Girl Scout. She is now a resilient and transitional columnist for The Huntsville Item.
