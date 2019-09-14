Yippee ... it's Fall planting time

Yippee....Fall planting season is her and this gardener is excited. Who can resist the euphoria in knowing the heat of summer has subsided and we can return to tending our gardeners and begin planting. Yes, Fall planting season officially started in August, but this summer’s high heat, had a few gardeners hitting the “snooze” button awaiting cooler temperatures.
Let us begin with a fall clean -up of the existing landscape.
• Many shrubs and trees have been “shocked” by the high temps (me included) and will benefit from receiving 1.5” of irrigation a week, which roughly translates to 3-4x a week while temperatures are in the 90’s.
• Prune “ungangly” shrubs, roses, and perennials by 25-35% for a Fall Flush of growth.
• Till veggie gardens under and plant your tomato’s, peppers, squash, and seeds now, if you have not already done so. Do not forget to add an additional 1” of compost each planting season and till into the existing bed before planting.
• The grass can now be trimmed to 2”-3”, instead of 4”-5”.
• Turn the mulch over in the beds for a fresh look, or add an additional 1”- 2”if needed. Pine straw works well as mulch also. It is certainly plentiful here and at no charge, other than a bit of sweat equity. Fertilizepotplants,roses,houseplants,andthereisenoughtimetoapply an additional dose of weed n feed before applying winterizer. Do not apply fertilizer to plants that are suffering from lack of water....that will be the end of them.
• Most beds are full of unwanted weeds. Now is a good time to spray with weed free zone and then apply a pre-emergent for cool and warm weather weeds. Always apply a pre-emergent as soon as you are finished weeding. If you do not, weeds will appear in under 48 hours and the pre-emergent granular will kill the seed in the soil before it germinates. Obviously, we can not use pre-emergent where we have wildflowers planted and do not use anywhere you have seeds planted. Pre-emergent works great in lawns and flower beds and you can throw it out or to apply evenly, use a seed spreader in small areas or a drop spreader on large areas.
The forecast shows at least 90 days of temperatures above the norm, so do not be afraid to invest in warm weather fall color. Calibrachaos, pentas, coleus, begonias and for the deer proof varieties: lantana, periwinkles (vinca), snapdragons, daylilies, society garlic, dianthus, flowering kale, flowering cabbage, dusty miller, chrysanthemums and ornamental grasses.
Speaking of ornamental grasses, fall is the season, they look their best. Now is the time to plant purple fountain and gulf muhly. These guys are beauties in the fall and hard to beat for drought tolerance, deer resistance, and low maintenance.
It has been a long, hard summer, so let the Fall planting Begin!
Kim Bius is a certified nursery professional and President of Kim’s Home and garden center, since 1985. Kim brings 35 years of working experience, a BS from SHSU, and a bit of humour as we go through the seasons. Please direct questions or comments to kim@kimshomeandgardencenter.com.
