Years ago, it was the set of encyclopedia, today it is the computer or iPhone that provides a world of knowledge connected with words, ideas or the unfamiliar. Television is a part of our lives for better or for worse; use it to stimulate learning in your home. Watching a program about a thing, place or person your child knows little about should provide a reason to Google it and learn about it. Encourage the habit of using new words, looking up weird and wonderful things such as the difference between rabbits and hares. A hummingbird hovering over a flower in the yard could justify learning how far they must fly to their winter quarters in the fall. Practice exchanging “word gifts” which can become a new word to use and understand when talking or reading. Use these new words in conversation until they settle comfortably into your child’s vocabulary.
I recall when our family watched the 1961 movie El Cid. We looked him up in the encyclopedia and learned he was a real man who lived in Spain in the 11th century but did not look a bit like Charlton Heston. “Let’s look it up” should be a refrain your children hear often. TV can provide the good, the bad and the ugly. Something inappropriate shown on the family television can provide an opportunity to discuss wrong thinking or bad judgment. It can provide great teaching moments.
To keep the interest high and the game fun, throw in some words like widdershins, collywobbles or gardyloo just to keep curiosity alive and well. I had a learning experience with my great grands when I gifted them with the word callipygian. It is an ancient adjective from the Greek language which means “beautiful buttocks” and I rather regretted giving it as a word gift after my rowdy bunch claimed it as theirs to use. Live and learn.
Take joy in our wonderful language and share some of your favorite words, including those considered colloquial or idiomatic speech. I keep remembering words my mom used, taken from the Norwegian language, that are great to remember and ones I can pass on to my progeny. I like being able to do that.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
