Woke-think and the death of reason

The new “woke-think” on social justice is eclipsing the individual and giving vent to popular sovereignty and the primacy of the group. Under popular sovereignty individual identity is gleaned from one’s station or place within the group. Coming to grips with one’s group identity, be it race or gender, in turn, is the woke meaning of freedom. Its de-emphasis on the individual is a measure placing wokeism in the forefront of deconstructing reason and killing objectivity. The impact extends to natural rights, property rights and the broader spectrum of western legal thought.
In terms of the impending de legitimacy of the concept of natural rights, witness the context for natural or “unalienable rights” in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” The concept of the equality of man here assumes the importance of the individual, as a child of God. Linked to this individualized premise is the concept of unalienable or natural rights, a centerpiece of classical reason. The Declaration’s context for natural rights centers on the individual.
Another of the critical repercussions of the death of reason lies in the link to the current issue of private property inherent in the view that landlords should cease charging rent. The implication here is that private property in “an era of group- think” is, itself, illegitimate.
Not only are we witnessing the impending illegitimacy of private property but of law, itself, in the classical western sense. Such legitimacy of the legal system has its roots in the same Biblical context as natural rights. Locke, himself, addressed the point:
Human Laws are measures in respect of Men whose Actions they must direct, albeit such measures they are as have also their higher rules to be measured by, which rules are two, the Law of God and the Law of Nature, so that Laws Human must be made according to the general laws of nature and without contradiction to any positive law of scripture, otherwise they are ill made.
Locke’s view here is in line with those of those of the most influential jurist on our early legal system, the Englishman, William Blackstone. In his book, Christianity and the Constitution, John Eidsmoe stated the following: “Throughout the latter half of the 1790s and the first half of the eighteen hundreds, Blackstone’s popularity in America was uneclipsed. Commentaries were in the offices of every lawyer in the land, [while] candidates for the bar were routinely examined on Blackstone.”
Hear Blackstone: “This law of nature, being coequal with mankind and dictated by God himself, is of course superior in obligation to any others. It is binding over the entire globe in all countries and at all times; no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this.
Woke-Think’s surrender of the Transcendent God of the Bible is leading to the delegitimizing of reason as reflected in the undermining of the individual, natural rights, property rights and the foundational precepts of our system of laws.
