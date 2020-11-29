Winterize your house

Before it gets too cold, take a few steps to prepare your home for winter.
Start by doing an exterior inspection of the house yourself. Look for openings and damaged siding around the house. Fill them in and repair any damage to prevent the cold air from getting in. Seal around the windows with caulk and replace any damaged weather stripping around the doors.
Look for damage or sagging on your roof. It could be an indication of water getting in and causing rot.
Have your fireplace and chimney cleaned by a chimney sweep and get a professional to repair any cracks and inspect to make sure the fireplace is safe to use.
Prevent a house fire by removing lint from your dryer. Clean the lint screen after each use, pull the dryer out and remove lint on the floor and walls periodically and clean out the dryer vent hose as well. Lint can build up and raise your chances of a fire starting.
Clean out your gutters so that rain and snow will flow away from the house.
Protect your exterior pipes from freezing by covering them with foam insulation. It is easily found and inexpensive at your local home supply store.
Remove any branches hanging over your house or other structures on your property.
Now is the time to have your HVAC company come out for your winter inspection. If you do not have a maintenance agreement with a local company. Hire a company to come out and be sure that your heating system is ready for winter.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
