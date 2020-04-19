Winston Churchill, socialism and our time

Succinctly stated, socialism references government ownership of the means of production. Winston Churchill, esteemed Prime Minister of England during World War II, is said to have defined socialism as “a philosophy of failure, a creed of ignorance and a gospel of envy”. If so, Churchill’s insights can relate to events, factions and schools of thought seeking to shape our country. Let’s begin with the traditional ideal which the current administration is seeking to approximate then address the view of the dominant socialist-inclined opposition.
Reflective of the Christian base linked initially to the George Washington administration, the current administration has been maneuvering fiscal policy to create an environment encouraging free enterprise. Examples include loosening of federal regulations on business and a push for tariffs consonant to a nation-state over a globalist environment. Such policies assume a view of the nature of humankind as capable of individual initiative and creativity. Until the recent coronavirus pandemic, the policy was exhibiting huge success.
Opposed to this is the opposition globalist agenda. Weaknesses of that agenda, which the pandemic has revealed, include the cuddling of China and the World Health establishment of the United Nations. Furthermore, as opposed to the logic of traditional and rational Christianity, the globalists embrace a Malthusian-like political economy complete with a jaundiced view of human nature. An adherent of the “pleasure-pain” theory, T. R. Malthus believed the average person incapable of a high level of creativity.
The globalists’ pessimistic view of human nature birthed their penchant toward elitism. Stemming from items like “Goals 2000 Educate America Act” with its focus on “emphatic education” to current scholars like Ken Wilber advocating “transformational” personalities, the emphasis is on the perceived need for an elite- driven political economy. An economy built on these principals is the key to items such as the “Green New Deal” which, echoing its de industrialization roots in the “New Age Movement”, would suppose a mammoth reduction in world population.
Based then, on a pessimistic view of human nature and its consequences such as a lukewarm embrace of industrialization and a reduced population, socialism is linked to, to quote Churchill, “a philosophy of failure”. Further quoting Churchill, socialism expresses “a creed of ignorance” as in a misunderstanding of the potential for innovation and creativity in the average person. Related failures and ignorance reflected in elite-driven socialist political economies include stifling of human freedom and dignity.
Finally, to address Churchill’s point on socialism’s call to a “gospel of envy” let’s look at the current drive for democracy as opposed to the traditional United States Republic. Like democracy, socialism assumes a pluralist culture centered on an elite-driven framework. In a pluralist environment, as expressed by the late Mahatma Gandhi, it is the “intuitive minority” who “posit” or ultimately generate the values of the society. In such a system, somewhat ironically, those whose ingenuity raise them above the crowd are envied and consequently shunned to usher them back into the elite-driven common fold.
Thus, in part, does socialism exhibit a “philosophy of failure, a creed of ignorance and a gospel of envy.”
