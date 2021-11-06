Will Worship: Story of our time

In the January 6th Capitol “Break-in” in Washington D.C. a hero was made of the man who killed an unarmed woman, this after the same circles labeled as merely “peaceful protest” the attempt of progressive rioters to burn a federal building while people were in it. What is going on here? The answer may be found in two words taken from the Biblical book of Colossians: “Will Worship” (Col 2:23).
Upon declaring as “systemic racism” the socio-political system of our founders in 1776 progressive elites are well along in the process of dismantling the principles underlying that socio-political system. Those principles were based explicitly on Biblically-based positions of such as Blackstone, Montesquieu and Locke. For our founders, then, those principles held that to be legitimate, positive law, the laws of men, must reflect the transcendent absolutes of Biblically-based natural law.
These principles found reflection in the view that human nature unrestrained is grounded in “original sin” dating to the Fall from the Garden of Eden and thus in need of Divine Oversight. Hence the call of the founders from Thomas Jefferson to Sam Houston for a citizenry characterized by “Intelligence and Virtue.” Virtue here reflected the view that true wisdom lies in the yielding of human nature to the Will of the Transcendent Heavenly Father. Further reference lies in our political system of checks and balances as bastions to contain the natural propensities of human nature.
Now, as we “deconstruct” reason and objectivity we are left with that very stained, but now presumed good, human nature as our principal reference point, our guide to socio-political action. Consequences include emerging laws which allow immediate release of those who steal “only” a thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise, while allowing “peaceful protestors” who burn down private business and inflict harm on innocent citizens to escape punishment.
Other reflections include dropping the term “illegal” alien, thus elevating the breaking of our national laws of trespass to the status of a virtue. Here virtue is redefined as embracing the natural flow of human nature now progressively described as good by definition.
Dropping the Transcendent emblem of truth as absolute thus renders our traditional legal system inert. Witness the arrest of a father for protesting before a school board the rape of his daughter on school property; this reflects the now outdated concept of separate sexes and the sanctity of the nuclear family.
Human nature unchained to the Biblical absolute leaves the legal system chained to wisdom defined in terms of “will worship”. The mad philosopher Nietzsche and his Nazi philosophical descendants defined this phenomenon as “the Triumph of the (human) Will.”

Robin Montgomery is a Huntsville resident and former president of the Walker county Historical Commission.
