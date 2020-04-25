Everything’s bigger in Texas, but when it comes to COVID-19 testing, the state is decidedly small.
Insufficient testing and turnaround times have prevented Texas from developing an accurate picture of the scope and spread of the disease. The lack of resources and details depletes our understanding of where hot spots are and muddies our official’s decisions about how and when to loosen restrictions. If government officials are given inaccurate information many experts believe that they will refuel this crisis. We need more testing and quicker turnaround times to prevent this.
The revitalization of our economy depends on it.
According to the CDC, Texas ranks 46th when it comes to testing per capita. The ranking was based on data collected through Wednesday. The study found 7.2 tests have been administered to every 1,000 people. Many states double Texas’ rate.
In the most basic sense, the lack of testing means that we do not have a handle on how widespread the disease is across Texas. Pretty alarming for a state that has a near 10% positive test rate.
Lack of testing is even more apparent in areas like Walker County, which now houses more than 150 cases of COVID-19. Most of the infections can be traced to Walker County’s seven prison units, which have confirmed positive cases for 96 inmates and 52 unit employees, many of which live locally.
Despite the alarming statistic, Walker County has only tested 12 through a public test site.
Officials hope that will change on Monday, by adding a second mobile test site at the Walker County Fairgrounds that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Unlike prior public test setups, this site will screen anyone with either a fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell. This is a good step forward for Walker County, but we need more. Accurate data is our key to getting our local economy back into shape.
