Who is the best of Walker County?

We are down to three.
That's right, the Best of Huntsville/ Walker County Readers’ Choice Awards is in its final stages, as thousands of Walker County citizens casted a ballot in our nomination process.
The voting process is quick at itemonline.com/best or on Page 7 and 8 of today’s paper.
Online voting will begin Sunday and run through April 24, with the winners announced in our Best of Walker County special issue.
What makes this annual contest fun is that the winning businesses and individuals are selected by readers who live, work and play in Walker County.
Once you have registered for the contest online, you can vote for your favorite in each subcategory.
Our readers may vote in the categories of Beauty & Health, Food & Dining, Home Services & Finance, Kids & Education, People & Places, Services, Shopping and Vehicle Dealers and Services. And it's as easy as a click of a button. Readers are encouraged to vote in all six categories and within every subcategory. If a reader votes in every subcategory, they will cast a total of 177 votes.
If you vote online, readers will need to register for a free account. If you prefer to leave a paper trail, be sure to mail or drop off your nominations by 5 p.m. on April 24.
Winners will be announced Friday, May 22.
