Who do they say you are?

Abraham Lincoln once stated, “Nearly all men can stand adversity. But if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” This statement is ever so relevant and revealing regarding the political leaders of our country. Analyze what power look like and feel like through the eyes and hearts of oppressed people, vulnerable children, and the unemployed in our every day society. I am sure the stories would be gut wrenching.
Charles Caleb Colton made a wise comment. He said, “No man is wise enough, or good enough to be trusted with unlimited power.” I’m inclined to agree wholeheartedly with this belief. Refresh the evidence and outcome of the biblical story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden? Adam had dominion-power, over all the Earth, and yet made a poor decision that affected the entire human race, from that time until now. Is it really true that “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”? Apparently, a person’s sense of morality lessens as his or her power increases. George Bernard Shaw believed that “Power does not corrupt men; fools, however, if they get into a position of power, corrupt power.” Now that’s some meat to eat.
I would consistently tell my daughters and Sunday school students, that you can basically determine who a person is during the course of time, if you are quiet and make thorough, discernible observations and listen attentively to their conversation. These two power twins of observation and conversation are fail proof measurements regarding the character of a person.
I frequently ask myself, who do I say I am? I’m walking in rhythm, singing my song; loving myself as myself. I am regal dignity living my best life today, knowing that the best is yet to come for me. I attempt to be my best regardless of the opposition. Without a doubt, I am an ambassador of the most high God; called and chosen to be me, “for such a time as this.”
I believe 2020 will be the year of the woman in multiple arenas of society, primarily religiously and politically. But some people think “the thing women have yet to learn, is nobody gives you power.”Bruce Lee stated, “knowledge will give you power, but character will give you respect.” My question to you, can you possess both power and respect? I say, absolutely!
Reread the biblical passage in Mark 8:27-29, after Jesus fed the multitude of four thousand people and He asked his disciples whom do men say that he is. They said to Jesus, that some people think you are John the Baptist, Elias, or one of the prophets. The highlight of the passage is when Jesus asked his disciples, “but who do you say I am”? Again, in Luke 22, when Jesus was arrested and brought before Pilate and was asked if he was the Christ. Jesus replied, “If I tell you, ye will not believe me.” The people who we spend substantial time with should know who we are, recognize when we’re in trouble and have compassion for our vulnerabilities; If not our inner circle, then who?
It is paramount that we validate ourselves, know and understand our self-worth, and believe and embrace our identity according to the timeless precepts of the Scriptures. Whatever you are, be a good one.
—
Chris Tyson is a transitional retired, public school educator of 32 years. She was an intermediate P.E. teacher for 14 years, and worked as an intermediate and high school counselor for 18 years. She is currently a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.