Who are the United Daughters of the Confederacy?

In my research for this article, Wikipedia referred to 69 sources of materials utilized to develop their description of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).There were an additional 28 references utilized.
The Reconstruction Era, post Civil War, brought about the establishment of the Ku Klux Klan and on its coattails, the establishment of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1894. The organization’s activities include the commemoration of Confederate Civil War soldiers and the funding of monuments to them.
Many historians have described the organization’s portrayal of the Confederate States of America and the Civil War as a promotion of the "Lost Cause" and of white supremacy. In the early 1900s the organization often applauded the Ku Klux Klan and funded the building of a monument to the Klan in 1926.The United Daughters of the Confederacy has been labeled as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
In 1896, the organization established the Children of the Confederacy to impart values to younger generations through a mythical depiction of the Civil War and the Confederacy. According to historian Kristina DuRocher, “Like the KKK’s children’s groups, the UDC utilized the Children of the Confederacy to impart to the rising generations their own white-supremacist vision of the future.”
The communications studies scholar W. Stuart Towns notes the UDC’s role “in demanding textbooks for public schools that told the story of the war and the Confederacy from a definite southern point of view.”He adds that their work is one of the “ essential elements of perpetrating Confederate mythology.”
After 1900, the UDC became an umbrella organization coordinating local memorial groups. After 1945, they were active in placing historical markers along Southern highways. A Confederate monument was placed on the lawn of the Walker County, Texas courthouse in 1956.The UDC donated $50,000 for the construction of a Confederate memorial hall on the campus of Vanderbilt University in 1935. By August 2016, the university returned $1.2 million to the UDC after the board of trustees, backed by anonymous donors , agreed to remove the word “Confederate “ from the building.
The UDC encouraged women to publish their experiences in the war, beginning with biographies of major southern figures , such as Varina Davis’s of her husband Jefferson Davis , President of the Confederacy. By the turn of the twentieth century a dozen memoirs by southern women were published . These memoirs were part of the growing public memory about the antebellum years and the Lost Cause narrative , which critics have described as white supremacist, as they vigorously defended the Confederacy and its founding principles, which included the enslavement of African Americans.
During the period 1880-1910, the UDC was one of many groups that celebrated Lost Cause mythology and presented “ a romanticized view of the slavery era “ in the United States . The UDC promoted white Southern solidarity . allowing white Southerners to refer to a mythical past in order to legitimize racial segregation and white supremacy . The UDC worked to “define southern identity around images from an Old South that portrayed slavery as benign and slaves as happy and a Reconstruction that portrayed blacks as savage and immoral.
According to lawyer Greg Huffman, writing in Facing South, “Perhaps nothing illuminates the UDC’s true nature more than its relationship with the Ku Klux Klan." Many commentators have said the UDC simply supported the Klan. That is not true. The UDC during Jim Crow venerated the Klan and elevated it to a nearly mythical status.
During statements made in discussions as to what the Walker County Commissioners Court would decide to do about the Confederate monument located on the lawn of the courthouse, a number of false statements were made by the county judge and at least one community member.
The paramount false statement made was that the Daughters of the Confederacy and the monument , had nothing to do with slavery. The previously researched information proved that statement was false. Additionally, the UDC supported the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy.
We can recognize that the makeup of the commissioners court is not reflective of the makeup of the citizens of Walker County. Of critical concern is when the county judge made the statement that he made and the full court, minus one, voted to leave this racist monument on county property. Was this decision made out of ignorance of the truth or do each of them fully believe and support this racist view ?
