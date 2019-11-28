Whither the Liberal Agenda?

In recent years, the liberal agenda has been associated largely with a bent toward globalism. This is evidenced by such positions as lightly controlled immigration policies and condemnation generally of nationalism. The liberally-controlled impeachment proceedings however, pointed to a different perspective, one associated more with a conservative agenda.
The new focus came with the charge that a presidential phone call centered on a violation of national security. Embrace of the concept of national security signals at least a temporary pause in the globalist agenda. Let’s explore this phenomenon in light of recent proclamations of liberals and their media allies.
The term national security implies a belief in the sanctity of the nation-state. However, liberal rhetoric, especially since the election of President Trump, has associated nationalism with racism, even to the point of an identity with Nazism. Concomitantly, placement in the nationalist camp also implies a belief in patriotism, loyalty to country, a position that liberals have often associated with what they perceive as “backwards” provincialism.
Most pointedly, a concern for national security implies a concern for the sanctity of national borders. This contrasts with the general liberal position of open borders and near unlimited freedom of immigration linked to numerous free services for the undocumented. Indeed, liberal perspective holds that even expression of the term “illegal” immigration is a racist act.
National Security has furthermore been associated historically with a favorable view of police and pro law and order; a position generally linked to a belief in patriotism. To the contrary, recent liberal thought has been leaning toward general condemnation of police and favorable commentary of such violence prone groups as Antifa.
Finally, the liberally prone pro impeachment forces promoted an “original intent” position of the constitution, complete with expressed reference to and praise of the founding fathers of our government. This is interesting in light of recent liberally charged rhetoric condemning the founders generally as “racist white men.”
The expedient change in tone of liberally prone promoters of impeachment in the House of Representatives is reflective of a country which has lost its philosophical roots. In the US, a position supporting national security stem from Biblically based classical reasoning alien to a globalist agenda. For example, research of this writer on the founding fathers including Thomas Jefferson and James Madison clear to Sam Houston, Stephen Austin and Mirabeau Lamar reveal their common view that our country’s foundation centered explicitly on the twin concepts of “intelligence and virtue”. This belief reflected the Biblical directive that surrender to the Lord’s will is the source of knowledge.
Whiter the liberal agenda? The recent liberally driven impeachment hearings resonant with the supposition that all depends on what position will best support the issue at hand, at any given time. The impeachment hearings were arguably programed to reach, through television, beyond the liberal community to supporters of President Trump. Hence it was expedient to appear to identify, in this instance, with the views of the conservative majority of Trump supporters.
—
Dr. Robin Montgomery, PhD is the former chairman of the Walker County Historical Commission.
