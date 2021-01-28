Which Attorney General is suing the president?

Well, surprise! Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, a Republican, is suing newly elected President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Didn't take long.
Biden was sworn in at noon Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Shortly later that day, Biden and wife Jill went to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
With them were three former First Families – Republican George W. Bush and Laura, and Democrats Barack and Michelle Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.
While they were there, Paxton tweeted congratulations to Biden on becoming president, "On Inauguration Day, I wish our country the best."
Paxton then accused the new president of planning many illegal actions.
"I promise my fellow Texans that I will fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take, challenging federal overreach that infringes on Texans' rights, and serve as a major check against the administration's lawlessness," Paxton wrote.
So, Mr. President -- you outlaw --"Welcome Aboard."
Biden's Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske unveiled a new policy Friday, to pause most deportations for the next 100 days, to review immigration enforcement -- particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a memo to immigration officials, Pekoske said the pause would allow time to focus resources on their most important needs, especially at the busy southern border, "in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century."
Later that day, Paxton asked U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, who Donald Trump appointed to the bench in Corpus Christi in June, to halt the deportation freeze for 14 days.
The time was needed to discuss violation of a recent agreement, requiring the federal Homeland Security Department to give Texas at least 180 days' notice before changing immigration enforcement rules.
This routine of a Republican attorney general suing a Democratic president is something Paxton relishes.
As he succeeded Republican predecessor Greg Abbott upon Abbott's becoming governor, Paxton had continued Abbott's practice of suing Democratic presidential administrations.
Abbott, campaigning for governor in 2014, half-jokingly said as attorney general, he had the best job in Texas: "I go to work, I sue the federal government, and then I go home."
Abbott, attorney general from 2003 to 2015, was there the first six years of former Democratic President Obama's eight years in office, beginning in 2009.
During that time, Texas sued the Obama administration more than 45 times -- on immigration, healthcare, climate change, transgender bathroom policies, and other issues. Abbott filed more than 30 of those lawsuits.
After Paxton succeeded Abbott, for Obama's final two years, Paxton''s office filed 27 lawsuits against Obama administration initiatives.
On Dec. 13, 2020, the Electoral College members were to meet and announce the presidential votes from each state. On Dec. 11, Paxton – on behalf of Texas – asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Biden victories in four battleground states -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The Court, even with three new Trump-appointed justices, declined to hear Paxton's case, saying Texas had no standing to question the election results in other states.
Critics accused Paxton of grandstanding, hoping to curry favor with Trump to win a pardon.
On Jan. 6, the day Congress was to certify the Electoral College's decision that Biden beat Trump, Paxton spoke before Trump to a crowd Trump had invited to the ellipse near the White House.
“What we have in President Trump is a fighter. And I think that’s why we’re all here,” Paxton told the crowd. “We will not quit fighting. We’re Texans, we’re Americans, and the fight will go on.”
Trump's own hour-long, rambling, often fiery remarks to the crowd, included this:
"I said something is wrong here, something is really wrong, can't have happened and we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore."
Minutes after Trump told them to go to the capitol, the mob stormed the sacred builing, to disrupt the congressional certification of the Electoral College's conclusion that Biden had solidly beaten Trump.
In the ensuing riot, a capitol policeman was killed during, as was a woman rioter.
The assumption Paxton wanted a Trump pardon was that he has a still-pending securities fraud indictment from 2015.
He also has a more recent FBI investigation, after allegations in a letter to authorities by several of his former assistant attorneys general that Paxton had done questionable favors for a campaign donor.
Whatever the reasons, Paxton was not among those included in Trump's final-days pardon frenzy.
So, back to Game One for Paxton: Sue The Biden Administration.
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
