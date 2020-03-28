Where is the market headed?

We are currently in unchartered territory. As Americans, we have never experienced something like this before. As a child I lived in Los Angeles County during the Rodney King riots. I remember staying home, being fearful and seeing the cloud of smoke over our neighborhood. I remember being afraid because my mom was a teacher in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the riots. That event lasted only five days.
This pandemic is lasting longer, but I am thankful to be in Huntsville, Texas as we experience this together. We are in a community where people still want what is best for one another. They still want to make sure that those less fortunate can get what they need. The Good Shepherd mission has food trucks coming in to pass out food and volunteers are needed. The grocery stores are making sure that deliveries continue to arrive and trying to keep shoppers safe while in the store. The county judge is issuing restrictions to keep the virus from spreading. Many citizens are staying home with their children, continuing their schooling and spending quality family time together.
We are working together as a community to maintain a high quality of life and prevent others from getting sick. We are a community of servant-hearted citizens and I am very proud of that fact.
In regards to real estate, we are still closing transactions from the time prior to the pandemic and restrictions on our way of life. A typical closing takes 30 days. Prior to the restrictions, real estate in Huntsville and surrounding areas was booming. At this point, it is more difficult to view homes and people have taken their occupied homes off the market for fear of spreading the virus.
There are still many vacant, weekend homes and lots available for sale. For buyers whose income has not been affected by the virus, this is a good time to purchase property. Real Estate agents and title companies are currently considered essential professions so they are able to continue to work. Home showings can be done virtually by real estate agents, paperwork can be signed electronically and some title companies offer online signing as well.
The wonderful thing about Huntsville is that many citizens have government jobs. This is great for our economy because many people can still work and receive a regular paycheck during this time. This provides a sense of security to those employees and to me as a citizen, because there is a good chance that our local economy will be able to bounce back relatively quickly when this pandemic scare is over.
We will not really know how the restrictions have affected our local real estate market until the beginning of May when we can look at the sales in April to determine how they compare to March of 2020 and to April of 2019. Those numbers will tell us whether real estate slowed down or not.
Right now, we can look at the number of properties that have been listed for sale in the last few days to see if homes are still being listed for sale.
According to the Houston Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, area 43 which includes Huntsville and New Waverly over the past seven days has had: sixteen new single-family homes and country home and acreages listed, four homes back on the market, eight price decreases, one price increase, twenty-one homes listed as pending (which means they are under contract), and eighteen properties have closed. Thirteen properties were taken off the market. This is good news. The real estate market is still active in Huntsville.
We are so fortunate to live in Huntsville, Texas. Please adhere to the recommendations and stay healthy.
