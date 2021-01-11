Where are we in this community and nation?

January 6th is imprinted in my mind and heart forever. This date represents the birthday of my youngest brother, who made his transition, first of the three of us brothers. January 6, 2021 represents the culmination of so many negative and hostile events that have happened and are about to happen in America.
So, the question is, “ Where are we in this community and this nation?“
We have to look at how America was established. This land was taken from the native people, developed and maintained with slave labor. When slavery was official ended on paper by President Lincoln in 1863, and in Texas on June 19, 1865 when federal troops landed in Galveston, Texas to enforce the Proclamation, racial tensions were actually increased.
Whether we want to recognize the reality that race is the foundation for so many hostile conflicts in America or not, we have to see it to be true.
The United States Department of Justice was formed in 1870 during the Ulysses S. Grant Administration, primarily to protect the civil rights of the newly freed slaves. They were victims of domestic terrorist groups, to include the Ku Klux Klan who had been using violence to oppose the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments of the Constitution. Does this seem familiar?
The Reconstruction Era was a period in American history that lasted from 1863 to 1877 following the American Civil War. Reconstruction ended the remnants of confederate secession and abolished slavery, making the newly freed slaves citizens with civil rights ostensibly guaranteed by three new amendments. The new civil rights laws incensed white supremacists in the South, giving rise to the Ku Klux Klan who are still active today.
According to Bruce Bartlett in his book, “Wrong on Race: The Democratic Party’s Buried Past”, Jim Crow Laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States.These laws were enacted by white Southern Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by black people during the Reconstruction Period. Heersink and Jenkins in their book, "Whiteness and the Emergence of the Republican Party in the Early Twentieth-Century South,” stated that the Republican Party lily-white movement supported the exclusion of African Americans. The Jim Crow Laws were enforced until 1965.
There are many more examples of hostile and violent events in America history where white supremacy was the focal factor of cause. The lynchings that took place ofter each of the World Wars, when returning Black veterans stood up for the rights that they had earned through their military service to America, even though they should have been afforded those rights as American citizens.
The many examples of separate and unequal educational systems that provided Black schools with the leftovers from white schools along with much less funding.
The many examples of discrimination against Blacks in public accommodations that denied them their basic and fair treatment as human beings.
A law enforcement system, that even today, provides two systems of justice: one for white people and another more brutal system for Black people.
An overall national environment of white privilege where people of color are treated with less respect and whose lives are not considered to matter.
So, the white supremacist mob of homegrown terrorist that attacked our nation’s capitol and was responsible for the death and destruction that followed were not protesters nor patriots, but a mob of criminals that would have been treated totally different if they had been Black. They wouldn’t have been treated so kind by the capitol police and provided access to the most critically restricted areas of the People’s House. They wouldn’t have been ushered through locked doors, given directions and taken selfies with. They wouldn’t have been treated as allies while waving Confederate flags in the rotunda that has honored the lives of so many of our national heroes, as they lay in state. They wouldn’t have been allowed to just walk out of the capitol after all of their criminal activities.
Most of all, it appears as though the law enforcement leadership, especially the capitol police, were not only unprepared for this attack, but might have been complicit with a welcoming environment.
This writer wanders how many Walker County Trump supporters made that trip to the Capitol to participate in this mob action. We know of one Baer County, Texas Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant who was there and posted her picture online.There were CEO’s of companies, elected officials and people from many walks of life.
I have heard the statement that, “This is not who we are.” I say now that, “Yes it is.”
What about this community?
Huntsville and Walker County has a checked past and present when it comes to race relations and fair treatment for all.
Walker County’s Commissioners Court has established the county as a gun sanctuary county that has provided cover for hostile individuals and militia groups. The court has refused to develop a plan to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn, when all other known communities have done so, to include our neighbor to the north in Madisonville.
The county’s law enforcement community doesn’t reflect the racial makeup of the community, even though there have been continuous appeals to diversify its patrol staff.
The city law enforcement community had a number of complaints of excessive use of force incidents in the Black community. There have been additional complaints about less than professional behavior on the parts of some city officers.
Neither the county nor the city government ’s staff represent the community’s racial makeup.
Additionally, the city manager responded to a known racist’s false social media posting about the destruction of the Sam Houston Statue by Black Lives Matter, without investigating first. It appears as though his fast response was to satisfy the white community.
In spite of the current state of this community and this nation, we as individuals and as a interested group, have the power to move forward together with progress or to stay on this current path of hatred, separatism and destruction.
