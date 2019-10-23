When to stop driving your car

Few people know when it is time to stop driving because they are no longer safe behind the wheel of the family car. To an otherwise alert and intelligent senior citizen to give up the car keys can be a real bummer. A program of preparation is indicated as is done when preparing a person for school, surgery or employment. I think these criteria should be posted regularly in magazines, newspapers even in church bulletins. It is a cause someone should undertake on a national level.
Below are listed reasons regarding when one should stop driving a car. Even with a history as a skilled driver, the time will come when you will drive like a putz on roads filled with young, skilled drivers in a hurry. It is not a safe place to be.
If you find yourself frequently experiencing any of the following situations, it is time to hand the keys to one of your “smart” kids or the executor of your will. OR, give your car to the kid who took the time to come by and play pinochle with you. I jest. Better to sell the car and divide the proceeds equally.
• Parking diagonally in a parallel parking space.
• Parking space yellow lines are under the car instead of beside it.
• Your rear bumper in more than 4 feet further back than those of the cars beside you.
• At every red light, the car behind, beside you and in front of you all seem to honk before you can move after the light turns green.
• You cannot read or operate the gas pump digital info window.
• If you feel you deserve the right-of-way because you have white hair and have been a good person all your life.
• If you turn on the windshield wipers when you meant to turn on cruise control.
• You have more than two “blind spots” when passing or turning.
• When you hit the door unlock, the trunk flies open too.
• If you back out of the garage before opening the garage door.
• You have driven off still hooked up to the gas pump and really left a mess.
• If you have applied the brake only to find it was the gas pedal or vice versa.
• You tried to use your built in GPS and ended up in the wrong city.
• If you frequently try to pass people on the road and change your mind mid-way.
• Drivers wave at you often but don’t use all the fingers on their hand.
• The horn requires more strength than you have to make it honk.
• When you start the car you can’t hear the motor running, restart it and create that terrible racket.
• If people regularly ding your doors and fenders because they keep getting too close to you.
• Feel driving in the pass lane is your right because you are going the speed limit.
• If you feel scraping the curbs when turning is justified because it is the only way to get any wears out of sides of your tires.
• If you no longer slow down for possums, armadillos or ducks because they move faster than you do.
Everyone should be aware of these criteria when they are young so they are better able to accept them when they grow old.
I still drive my car and fully realize that some of the former skill is missing. I pray when driving, a long time habit, and ask the Lord to keep his hands on the wheel right over mine. It works for me. I have found the Lord is a dang good driver.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, TX and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
