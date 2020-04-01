When to stop cooking for your extended family

Like giving up the keys to the family car one needs to know when to stop cooking big meals for one’s extended family. There are little hints and behaviors to look for in order to know that the time has come to pass the wand to other cooks among your progeny.
We may be great cooks for decades but something happens during the aging process when our sense of what works and what doesn’t and what tastes good and what does not begins to wane. By wane, I mean it splits, leaves or is kaput. How do I know this let me count the ways:
When you are planning a family dinner and a child you bore and raised comes to you privately and says “Mom, decide what you want to serve and I will assign who should bring what”. This should be considered the first indicator.
When the grand kids ask “What’s for dinner?” Then don’t wait to hear your answer. Consider this a clue.
When your great grandkids on arrival say, “Will Grammies burn the bread again?” Or, shyly ask their mother, “I don’t have to eat it if it is burnt, do I? You promised!”
When your son-in-law enters the house and says, “Does something need to be removed from the oven”?
When someone says, “Okay kids go to the back yard and play something, Don’t go in the kitchen, Grams is cooking”.
When Smart Son No. 1 condemns your potholders. Yes I crocheted mine and admit to a few burns through the years.
Then there is the “BISB syndrome” (Excessive label reading) which all my kids suffer from. I am smart enough to know that BEST IF SERVED BY--- does not mean that on the day after the date on the package the contents turn to a deadly poison. The key word here is BEST, not “you will die if you eat it”.
Any of the above is an indicator that it is time to pass the cooking wand to whoever will accept it. But there is still a strong role for you as matriarch to play. Indeed.
Your role can be relegated to the logistics of seeing that a proper table is set and a centerpiece suitable for the occasion is made available. And may I add, make it something alive like a real flower! Table cloth and napkins are laid out and placed properly and the family silver and crystal is placed and used as meant to be.
Who else will teach these refinements of living without your guidance? How will they ever learn that setting a proper table is an art that defines who we are. Eating together is valuable to all but so are those behaviors, habits and traditions of knowing when gathered as a family eating is the most bonding of activities. It is when together we pray over our food, eat it together and talk to each other with all electronic devices turned off that true interaction can happen.
So those of us, who are passing the wand, keep a partial hold on the things that make meal time special. Share the recipes that were family favorites so they keep showing up occasionally, release your grip on preparation of the food and maintain a firm grip on how it is served in your home and at your table. Appreciation for doing this may be a long time coming and you may not even live to see it in your lifetime, but it will leave the memory of a tradition that will inevitably pass on to those who follow after.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
