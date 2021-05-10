When it rains, it pours

And when it’s dry it can be a disaster in the making. Most farm folks will take wet over dry almost any day.
Right now, much of Texas is in a drought, or on the verge of one. Farmers trying to grow crops are worried about the prospects for a bumper or even an crop. Adding to the confusion is the rapid rise in grain prices, with corn at over $7.50 a bushel. This is nearly double the price of a year ago. What happened? Politics!
The radicals against fossil fuels push the ethanol boom by promoting more subsidies for the inferior product—and that includes adding more ethanol to our gas at the pump. And there is the demand for corn to feed livestock and poultry in other countries—especially in Asia and the mid-east.
No matter that ethanol is a poor value compared to gasoline—only 75% of the horsepower gas delivers. And no matter than ethanol harms engines on autos, lawn mowers, and boat motors. One example, we started using what is commonly referred to as “pure gas” in our lawnmowers, chain saws, weed eater and other gas-driven tools several years ago. After years of taking small engines to the shop way to often to correct the ethanol damage, we went 100% to pure gas. Today, we can leave a lawnmower, or weed eater, etc., for months when the fuel tank is filled with “pure 100% gas” and it starts quickly. There are several places in our area selling the high octane pure gas. Several large box stores have pumps that supply the real product, and several farm supply stores also offer the product. Yes, “pure gas” is a little more pricy than the ethanol-added one, but since you get more value for the dollar, pure gas is worth the money.
When it comes to feeding livestock, our farmers have already been hit with big increases in a sack of feed, or a sack of deer corn.
Price of cattle has really reacted to the rise in grain prices. In the past week, cattle markets took another hit when buyers backed off calf prices from a nickel to a dime a pound. Seems this downward trend continues weekly Feedlot operators are studying their bottom line and know full well they can’t continue to pay a decent price for our feedlot-bound calves. And since it all runs downhill, the producers that raised the animals, mothered then and then took the herd to market, are the real victims.
Fertilizer prices have skyrocketed, along with all the other necessities we have need of to keep the farm viable. Oh well—President Biden will figure out a way to get us out of this ditch we are in—or will he? Maybe he will conjure up a stimulus payment just for beef raisers?
—
Horace McQueen is a regional syndicated columnist. He can be reached via email at horace7338@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.