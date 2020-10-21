The effects of the extended lockdown and COVID-19 protocols have turned me from a writer of humorous columns into a writer gone rogue. Nobody wants to be a rogue but I cant heLp it! The topic today is “When is War Justified?”
War can be justified, but under very limited circumstances. Unfortunately the politicians of the world are willing to engage in wars that have little purpose but to burnish their image or status as a leader. There can be nobility of spirit and action within the confines of war: the youth of a nation, out of a sense of duty, may willingly sacrifice their lives for a cause they have been convinced is right. But sadly this nobility of spirit may be at the behest of political leaders whose actions make them perpetrators of war; perpetrators who are rarely willing to make an equal sacrifice of their lives.
War as we have known it up to this time in history carries with it the expectation of loss of life. Lives which are usually the young and the best a nation has produced. The cost is immeasurable to a nation, so in order to justify war the reasons for participation are few.
Our country has not experienced armies deposited on our shores for the purpose of conquering us. Yet generation after generation is involved in conflicts throughout the world wherein our military forces are participating members in efforts to impose our form of government on nations/peoples who haven’t the cultural understanding or the heritage to sustain a government based on democratic values. Our founding fathers warned against involving the country in the affairs of other nations which negates the nation-building concept.
Our country finds itself involved in foreign wars because:
• We ignore history: failing to learn by ours or the previous mistakes of other nations.
• We feel an obligation to protect the oppressed.
• We feel justified in imposing our form of government on peoples who have neither the culture nor the heritage for a government similar to ours.
• Unless a war is declared as a legitimate act of our government, we cannot win it; therefore the benefits are slim if not nonexistent. In all cases of undeclared war, our country will be at a disadvantage.
None of the above justifies our nation going to war, yet we have engaged in war for one or all of those reasons. A declaration of war mandates that it must be won. There should be no other options considered. Only if our nation is attacked and our people in danger of being killed or subjugated under a foreign power can we justify asking our young men to give their lives on the battlefield. Then and only then.
Historically, our country has been involved in many false flag operations. With a few exceptions, World War II notably, most has resulted in few benefits to us. It has neither made us friends among world powers nor have we benefitted economically or politically.
If we had not involved ourselves in Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait, Iraq, Granada and Mogadishu would we be worse or better off than we are today? Does it make me a “rogue” to wonder about this? Probably.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
