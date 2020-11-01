What will the election mean for real estate in Texas?

The change in the political climate all over the country is affecting the quality of life in numerous states, making Texas a more desirable place to live. As states decide who will represent them in Congress and the White House, there may be more political change to come.
Depending on the outcome of the election, the political environment could become more volatile or it could mellow in certain areas of the country. One factor is certain. Texas has become a very desirable destination for many. Due to lower housing costs, higher paying jobs and business friendly taxes, our state is welcoming to individuals, families and corporations.
While our area of Texas has experienced a surge in home sales and prices, we can expect that it will continue no matter what the election results are. People have discovered Texas for so many reasons and they will continue to move here in droves.
If you already own your home in Texas, consider yourself fortunate because it will only go up in value over the next few years. If you are currently renting, now is the time to take advantage of low interest rates and purchase a home while they are still affordable. As Texas real estate becomes more desirable, it will become less available and more valuable.
