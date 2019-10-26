None of us know what Huntsville will look like in 5 years. After listening to what community members have said in the recent economic development talks, there are a few ideas that stood out.
Much of our community is affected by the real estate market and jobs. The reason why Huntsville is thriving and we see growth is because of our big 5 entities that provide consistent employment to many citizens of Huntsville. Those entities include, TDCJ, HISD, SHSU, the city of Huntsville and Walker County.
The reason why small and large businesses are successful in Huntsville is because they have customers employed by the big 5 entities.
How can we improve our quality of life in Huntsville?
Many people in recent meetings have said that they would like to see more entertainment options for all ages. They would like to have larger chain restaurants and more shopping opportunities. While we can drive 40 minutes South on the freeway to do our shopping, many Huntsvillians want to shop local. Shopping local means that our sales tax dollars stay in Huntsville and this provides a bigger budget for the City of Huntsville to use to improve our town.
Another thing that has been discussed is affordable housing. The reality is that the majority of our homes, valued at $200,000 and below in Huntsville are owned by investors who make a rental profit on these homes. Having more brand new apartment complexes appears to be changing this a little bit. Over time I expect that more people will choose the apartment option.
When people begin to move out of these rental homes, and they become harder to rent out, investors may decide to sell these homes which will provide more affordable housing in Huntsville.
What Huntsville has an abundance of is homes priced at $300,000 and above. Many people move here from Houston, purchase higher priced homes and are later forced to move or they pass on. These homes are currently difficult to sell, because our average income in Huntsville is less than $40,000 per year.
This is where the biggest change is needed. The city could really use some companies to locate their headquarters in Huntsville and hire locals at an average cost of $100,000 per year. These would be professionals that work in an office space and provide a high-demand service like cyber security for example.
We have a willing and ready workforce of graduating Bearkats every year, many of whom fall in love with Huntsville while they are here for college. If we had job opportunities here locally, we could retain many of those students as residents and professionals in our community.
Another interesting fact about Sam Houston State University is that many of their employees live outside of Huntsville. One large factor is that their spouses are unable to find work in Huntsville, so they choose to live in Conroe and commute, while their spouse works elsewhere.
How can we encourage these families to move to Huntsville? With dual incomes, many of them could afford our higher-priced homes of $300,000 or more, but they do not want to commute South. If we could bring a competitive job market to Huntsville, we could have a lot more full-time locals.
What does this mean for those of us who live in Huntsville full-time now? More higher paying jobs = more money for people to spend = more restaurants and retail stores located in Huntsville = developers building affordable and higher end homes in Huntsville.
As a community we are coming full circle. Now is an exciting time to be in Huntsville. By the way, there are tons of things to do in Huntsville, local events for all ages happen all over Huntsville every weekend. Check on Facebook, look on Huntsville community websites. Look on the SHSU theater and sports pages. Opportunities abound in Huntsville.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
