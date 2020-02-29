What to expect when your house is listed for sale

Many homeowners know that hiring a Realtor is the best choice when selling their home, but they do not understand what happens to get their house sold.
After choosing the right full-time, local real estate professional for you, keep in communication with your real estate agent. Ask them to send you the MLS Listing. The listing includes all of the information that potential buyers and Realtors will see about your house.
Pay close attention to the remarks. Read them and decide if they would make you want to look at your house. If not, you may need to speak with your Realtor about adding a better description. You can make some suggestions.
One of the biggest factors that brings people to your home for a closer look are the photographs. They should be as attractive as possible. The better your house looks in pictures the more people will want to come take a look, giving your house a greater chance of selling.
You do not have to show everything about your house in the pictures, choose the best features of your home to showcase. Houses are not perfect, but if a house has enough features that a buyer is looking for, they are usually willing to purchase it and make changes later.
Hire a Realtor who is willing to do open houses. Many Realtors will tell you that open houses don’t work. That is not true. Getting your house as much exposure as possible is important while it is for sale. Someone who walks through your open house may know someone looking for a house and they could end up buying your home.
When I hold an open house, I list it on the MLS a few days ahead and many buyers come into the open house because they saw it advertised online. I also try to let people know on Facebook that the open house is coming up and I make a live video on Facebook with a tour of the home. Many people will tag their friends on the tour and the home gets a lot of exposure.
Take a peek out in your yard. Is your Realtor’s sign visible from the street? Many people still drive through neighborhoods looking at houses for sale. Don’t let yours get missed.
Ask your Realtor to keep you updated. How many showings have there been in the past week? Ask for feedback from the buyers. You want to know what people like and dislike about your home. Be willing to make minor changes. If people don’t like the orange wall you have in the living room, take a Saturday and paint it white. It will make all the difference in getting your home SOLD.
