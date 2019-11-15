What's on TV tonight?

Does your channel-surfing ever take you to one of those stations that rebroadcasts old shows from the golden age of television, back in the 1950s and early 1960s? Do you have a favorite TV program from decades past, one you still like to watch on occasion? Simple low-budget shows with engaging plots.
I do. I Iike the clever humor in a Maverick episode with the ever-affable James Garner. Or the knight-errant western wanderings of the Shakespeare-quoting gunfighter Paladin. Opie Taylor in the perpetually popular Andy Griffith show. And many still love Lucy. These programs are well over 50 years old. Why watch something so outdated? Let me count the reasons.
Does anyone prefer serious acting over computer-generated imagery and special effects? The first TV actors came out of stage, vaudeville, or the movies. They had formal training and experience. They were cognizant of their audience. They enunciated correctly and projected their voices well. They could carry a plot and keep audience interest through well-written and delivered dialogue, without the need for over-the-top special effects.
As a kid I enjoyed but eventually outgrew comic books, or “graphic novels,” as their authors prefer. Superheroes, like any other genre, can be overdone and have been. Now we’ve resurrected all the old superheroes, added some new ones, and put them on the large and small screen. Fine, if you live your life in a teen fantasy world. Is our world so desperate for heroes? Come to think of it, we are.
Once there were only three networks, free networks. Today, one would think we could find good TV with the many choices we have. However, many of those myriad channels are best described as “schlock.” On top of the hundreds of channels now available, premium and adult channels entice the viewer to spend even more cash on that steep cable or dish bill, for still more programming of questionable taste while creating “elite” and second-class viewers.
I like programs that don’t require a peremptory list of things that might be offensive. That wasn’t an issue in the golden age, when television producers encouraged families to gather together around the black and white TV in the living room or den. Once there were programs for kids in prime time. Remember Zorro and Lassie? At least some of today’s programs, especially those directed at kids, should be capable of a G-rating, don’t you think?
Many of today’s offerings feature story lines and characters that are very dark and antisocial. Few of us need more inducements to depression. Larger than life characters are much more attractive than miserable pathetically conflicted misfits, often depicted as major players and even protagonists in today’s fare. Some of us enjoy leaving a theatre refreshed, entertained, and inspired. Do we need another Great Depression or World War to move Hollywood toward epic fare that elevates and inspires as it once did?
There’s also something uplifting about programs that depict the best in people rather than the worst. We seem unable to portray historic figures heroically anymore. Inevitably someone has uncovered all of their weaknesses and fatal flaws, rendering them useful only as examples of the bad old days. Current famous personalities can easily wind up in highly unflattering roles too. Can’t wait for the first Trump or Biden biopic.
No doubt there is a place for gender controversy in the social activist forum. But must these issues be constantly present in my entertainment world? Spare me from the obligatory clumsy formulaic politically correct scripts. If I need to be persuaded of the validity of a viewpoint or lifestyle, I’ll choose another source, not entertainment television.
An increasing number of film and small screen offerings pay homage to social reformation, to the extent of advancing through their plots a certain political or social agenda. Do you remember Happy Feet, a movie which has since appeared on the small screen? I thought we were taking our daughter to see a Disneyesque cartoon movie. However, in a few short minutes a cute movie about penguins morphed into an environmental tear-jerker about imprisoned birds choking on six-pack plastic collars. Whatever happened to truth in labeling? If I want to support environmental causes, I’ll do it by joining a political movement and lobbying Washington, not by buying a movie ticket.
The problem is that our entertainment reflects our cultural malaise, with all its warts. People watch in theatres and their homes that which passes for “real-world” entertainment, that which the masses supposedly crave. Our world is no less dark than our dim living rooms and theatres. Since the mirror is continually held up for our approval, we are getting what we deserve. The scary thing is that we tolerate it.
Yet, traditional TV is seeing its ratings steadily decline. Commercial minutes on TV are at an all-time high. We are seeing not much more than 40 minutes of programming in a television hour, even as channels proliferate. Television can no longer be depended upon to “clean up” R-rated movies before broadcasting them in millions of homes. Profanity and sexual content are commonplace, as writers seeking ratings continually push back the limits of propriety, with no regard for children impacted. So we must resort to parental control technology.
There is no question that the talent is still there. The creativity still exists, although it often focuses on our ignoble instincts. But until Hollywood rediscovers what quality entertainment is, TV viewers may want to revisit Mayberry or again ride the trail with western heroes.
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
