What if Nancy Pelosi really believed?

In her recent speech announcing the decision to actually go through with an impeachment vote in the House, House Speaker Pelosi delivered a dramatically powerful rationale, which had her liberal colleagues in TV world drooling in praise, even to tears of assumed joy.
The speech complemented pro impeachment addresses by her colleagues in the House during the impeachment hearings. All this raises a question of fundamental importance to the future of our country: what if Pelosi and her colleagues really believed the message they were pushing?
That message centered on praise for our constitution, as envisioned by our great forebears of the generation of 1776 and following. Speaker Pelosi even interjected the significance of Christian prayer which reflected a belief in the Biblical logic of rationality reflected in the US Declaration of Independence.
Were the Speaker’s words and the liberal reaction sincere, it would prove a milestone in the search for unity in the United States. It would set the stage for a return to true understanding of the declaration’s words such as “self-evident truth”, of what is truth, is it absolute or relative and why is this important? For instance, if truth is relative, logically our rights cannot be inalienable. With then, no inalienable rights, we are subject to rule by the most aggressive and powerful, not by the founder’s explicit preference for a citizenry characterized by “intelligence and virtue.”
This lack of intelligence backed by virtue is a major cause of the loss of our Christian roots, for pluralism, the current underlying philosophical base of our socio-political system, is underpinned fundamentally by the view that truth is relative, subject to the whims of the most powerful voices. That is, until a more powerful person or group replaces them.
With a return to the foundational aspects of the Declaration of Independence which James Madison, himself, the chief architect of the Constitution. claimed as the underpinning thought process of that constitution, we the people would be operating in a rational context. Reason, not power per se, would be our guide.
Biblically based virtue coupled to Madison’s checks and balances would provide a common framework for debate and discussion. This is even as the founder’s envisioned. Just see the evidence, what is left of it, of Christianity reflected in the opening prayer of Congress and other avenues. The opening prayer was meant to present a rational framework for debate.
Were both liberals and conservatives to reflect the same Biblical perspective, they would have a common reference point to referee debate, a basis for real debate, not just name calling and demeaning of the other. Madison said that checks and balances reflected the Biblical view of man as a creature of sin, in need of a higher order reference point.
Should Pelosi and her colleagues really mean what their words were revealing about the “original Intent” perspective of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, we would be on the threshold of an approach to sanity in both our political and social lives. For this would draw now largely latent beliefs of the same by conservatives into the fray. Together, the values reflected in the structure of our institutions would be relevant again. We would have a common, and real, past.
—
Robin Montgomery, P.h.D. is a Huntsville resident and the former chairman Walker County Historical Commission.
