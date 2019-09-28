What does a Realtor really do for you?

A few people choose to put their house up for sale without the help of a Realtor. Even in a perfect seller’s market, a homeowner can make big mistakes that cost them thousands of dollars without the expertise of a Realtor by their side.
Your real estate agent is your advocate.
A Realtor helps you from beginning to end.
As a buyer, they will recommend a lender who will help you get approved for the best loan for you.
When searching for a home, they will share their knowledge of the neighborhoods and show you comparables to help you determine if the price is right.
They will negotiate the best deal on your behalf when you make an offer. Later on, they will negotiate repairs after the inspection is completed, negotiate again when an appraisal doesn’t match the sales price and negotiate if a closing doesn’t occur on time and moving can’t be avoided.
Your real estate agent will recommend a high quality home inspector, various local repair men that are required when work needs to get done and contractors or builders that you can use after the purchase of your home.
They will remind you of various important dates during a closing period, schedule a time for the final walk-thru, the closing and remind you of tasks that need to be completed before the final closing.
As a seller, a good Realtor will give you suggestions to prepare your home for a successful sale. They can recommend a professional organizer, home stager or make suggestions of important items to improve before the house is listed on the open market.
They will respond to any inquiries on your property and use every tool available to market your property, including professional photography, open houses and communication with potential buyers.
Your Realtor will work for you and your best interests, working to get the most money possible for the sale of your home.
They keep you in-the-loop about every step of the process and make sure you know what to expect next and how to respond to surprising situations.
An excellent Realtor will be your advocate throughout the entire transaction and help you reach the goal that prompted you to sell.
Sometimes Realtors choose to go above and beyond by scheduling movers or asking for help from others that allow a seller in difficult circumstances to finish the transaction.
Many Realtors spend their time serving on local boards and other organizations. Their knowledge of the local real estate market helps them know which developments will be beneficial to the local community and which will make the community less desirable.
Full-time professional real estate agents have your interest at heart and want what is best for their client. Choose the agent that will be open, honest and work to serve you until your goal is accomplished.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty
