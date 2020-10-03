What debate?

I tuned in to watch a debate Tuesday night and found a steel cage match instead. Or was it mixed martial arts? No, those are two tame. This contest was more like a Mike Tyson bout, complete with ear-biting. Anyone who expected to gain information useful in picking a presidential candidate was left wanting at the end of this ugly affair.
The President of the United States was called a clown by his challenger. The President rejected the high road and counter-punched with a flurry of insults. The lie word was freely exchanged by both sides. Decorum was nonexistent after mere minutes. No one retreated to his corner. Experienced moderator Chris Wallace was included in the mutual disrespect and for all practical purposes, lost control after the first question.
The nation got to see how a “real” debate works, when the opponents talk directly to each other. It helped to explain why we have been doing debates the other way all these years. If “winning” a debate is a requirement for being president (which is doubtful), both candidates demonstrated in painful detail why neither is qualified to become or continue to be president. It was ninety minutes of a national embarrassment.
The Clash of the Titans was ample illustration of the depths to which political discourse has sunk over the past score of years. It was a commentary on how regard for the Office of President of the United States has declined, not only by those outside but by those inside the White House, depending on which side the observer stands.
Further, this gladiatorial epic was indicative of the health of our nation. For some time now our leaders have indicated their unwillingness to talk to each other, much less engage in more than the occasional expedient compromise. The venomous atmosphere in which our government conducts business was summed up in an hour and a half. America, a superpower, increasingly risks dying by its own hand.
The election in 2020 resembles the 2016 election, only more acrimonious. This isn’t just an extreme difference of philosophy or style of government; it’s pure unbridled hatred of the other side. How did we get here? We had better figure it out and change course, or our downward spiral will only accelerate, to the enjoyment of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Those are the real enemies, but we can’t see past the other party. Many of us will again vote against rather than for a candidate.
With our diverging parties, we stand at the proverbial fork in the road, each path with formidable challenges and responsibilities. Yet we are lost in a wilderness of our own making. One party changes the voting process in an election year, the other party pushes through a Supreme Court nominee 30 days prior to the election. Neither will concede to legislation to help the average citizen. The same issues are debated repeatedly with no one budging. It’s the definition of insanity.
What do we have to look forward to? With the nation evenly split, the likelihood of a clear victor in November is remote. Half the population is going to be unhappy with the result. The current trend is to take our grievances to the streets. There will be peaceful protests, followed by not-so-peaceful protests. Our forests are burning. Will our cities be burning too?
We have a vice-presidential debate before two more presidential ones. Will Pence and Harris recognize the obvious and clean up the mess left by their senior partners? Is there an adult in the room?
We get to choose between a man obviously past his prime who couldn’t get his party’s top nomination as a younger more vital man. Out of a field of 23, he was chosen, by some accounts, because he was the least offensive of the bunch. He is pitted against an incumbent who manages to offend about half the populace on any given day, before lunch.
So, who are you voting for?
—
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 40 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
