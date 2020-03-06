We want your opinion

Well, it’s 2020 and election season is officially here.
Texans were part of Super Tuesday last week, as presidential front-runners Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden claimed the Republican and Democratic Primaries in the Lone Star State.
Over the last couple of years, The Huntsville Item and other papers in the CNHI family have put together Pulse of the Voters stories with interviews from local voters on just about any topic.
As the election season really gets going toward November, we are ready to do our next installment and need your help.
How do you feel about the current state of politics?
How do you feel about the field of Democratic candidates lining up to take on the President?
What are your top issues as the presidential race starts to really get serious?
Are candidates for President, House, Senate, talking about the things you want to see addressed?
Or are you just fed up with the whole political scene?
We are looking to set up interviews with folks from all sides of the political spectrum.
If you are interested in taking part in Pulse of Voters, please let us know.
You can call us at 295-5407, ext. 3020 or email: jbrown@itemonline.com.
If you, individually or even as a small group, are interested in participating, contact us as soon as possible. This is a way for you to let everyone know what you think about the big issues as we head toward November and the election of a president and new Congress.
