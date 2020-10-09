We want to talk to undecided voters before Nov. 3

After plenty of buildup, the Nov. 3 election is less than a month away.
Election Day already was contentious. The intensity increased when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, with Trump accelerating efforts to offer Amy Coney Barrett as a quick replacement.
Our nation is as divided as ever, and many partisans have already made up their minds.
Heading into the election, the next phase of CNHI’s nationwide Pulse of the Voters project will focus on previously undecided and change-of-heart voters.
We are seeking out voters who were undecided until now and those changing their choice. We’re wanting sources to tell us how they’ll vote and what issues or happenings caused them to select the incumbent President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the challenger.
Undecided voters wishing to be interviewed should contact editor Joseph Brown for The Huntsville Item at jbrown@itemonline.com as soon as possible via email.
In the meantime, visit www.itemonline.com to take our Pulse of the Voters 2020 Poll. Aggregate results of the unscientific survey will be published with Brown’s story later this month.
