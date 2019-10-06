We want to hear your voice

Tired of hearing the same old news commentators producing the same familiar responses and analyses when asked to evaluate the increasingly deep divisions running through the American electorate and, thus, the American people as a whole?
Well, we are, too.
Not only that, we and our parent company — Community Newspaper Holdings (CNHI) — have been working to do something about it.
The Huntsvile Item and CNHI has initiated a three-year project named “The Pulse of the Voters.” The key word is “Voters,” meaning, potentially, you.
The spark for this effort was the 2016 presidential election, which continues to be interpreted (and perhaps misinterpreted) more than one year after the fact.
We’ve spilled a lot of ink since that Election Day on opinions from “experts” and “insiders” and even newsmakers themselves on how and why President Donald Trump was able to progress from primary longshot to the White House.
For this project, however, we really aren’t that interested in what Trump, Mitch McConnell, Charles Schumer, Jake Tapper, Rachel Maddow or Sean Hannity may think or have to say.
We’re interested in what you think, and we’re interested to a level that can’t be covered in a poll or survey.
What we’d like to do is sit down and talk with registered voters in Walker County who would like their voices heard. Ideally, these would be unhurried conversations that would allow our volunteers to express their views on a variety of topics, even if some of them deviate from doctrinaire conservative or liberal party lines.
If you’re interested in participating, we’d like to hear from you. Be advised, however, that the goal of Pulse of the Voters is to sample views and ideas that aren’t often being heard. If you’re an office-holder or political activist with a formal affiliation with one party or another, you’re outside of our target group.
The next part of this project will focus on the mood of the voters as we head towards the 2020 Presidential Election. We want to know what you think about such topics like the House Democrat impeachment inquiry, the job that President Trump has done over his first term and who is likely to emerge as the Democratic Presidential nominee and why.
We will also discuss how you feel about local U.S. Senate and House officials.
While a small number of our readers may be excluded, we’re including just about everyone who’d like to get his or her thoughts on the record on the biggest issues of the day — or any other issue of personal importance.
Anyone with an interest in being interviewed for this project is encouraged to contact editor Joseph Brown (jbronw@itemonline.com).
All of our readers will see the results in late November when we’ll produce our next local “Pulse” story, and offer a companion article which will include information and opinions gleaned from readers of the more than 100 CNHI newspapers all over the country.
It’s not our experience that some readers are particularly reluctant to express their views. We hope they won’t be shy in this case. The success of “Pulse of the Voters” depends, in large part, on your willingness to inventory and air your opinions.
We can’t wait to hear from you.
