Elections in the United States are always important, but in the face of a global pandemic and extreme political polarization, the 2020 election is more important to voters than ever. And as the leading democracy in the world, it is our country’s duty to ensure our election process best allows our citizens to elect leaders that represent us and our ideas. It’s why we must be mindful of the sources of influence, both internal and external, that stand to compromise the election’s results, endangering the democratic process and our country’s very foundation.
Unfortunately, claims of corruption and potential election interference are at an all-time high, according to sources ranging from the White House and FBI to state, county, and local leaders across the country. The president’s own rhetoric is concerning. On multiple occasions, he has baselessly demonized the validity of mail-in voting and called the election process “corrupt,” stoking tensions and inciting fears among voters about whether their ballots will be counted.
But, despite the national rhetoric, elections are conducted at the local level, making the politicization of the process within counties across the Lone Star state of most concern. Perhaps most notably, Governor Greg Abbott twice attempted to limit ballot drop boxes to one per county, an action that would severely impact the ability of voters to cast their ballots in the state’s most populated areas, like Travis and Harris County. The impact of this action limits the ability of individuals to cast their votes as they battle long wait times, transportation difficulties, full ballot boxes, and a global pandemic.
The United States election process is far from perfect, and it continues to face threats. Though alarming, the high stakes of the current election make concerns about these threats that much more daunting. As members of this country, we must all be willing to voice concerns about voter suppression and overt politicization of our elections. This responsibility falls on all of us—but some individuals are better-positioned to identify corruption and blow the whistle.
Texas’s local election officials, including those serving on boards of election, poll workers, or in congressional offices, are in an advantageous position when it comes to tackling any kind of election interference by our government representatives. And to help, independent nonpartisan entities, like the Project On Government Oversight (POGO), have created free and safe ways for individuals who have witnessed election corruption to report it. Our latest development provides an end-to-end encrypted messaging app for smartphones that allows individuals to directly communicate with POGO to report election malfeasance.
We the people should be the true purveyors of this democracy, and any attempt to rob us of this power through election corruption can be countered by holding leaders accountable through continued whistleblowing, reporting, and oversight. If you work for the government and have witnessed attempts to suppress any vote, it is critical to report it through organizations like POGO. Through efforts such as these, we can better preserve the sanctity of our elections and our democratic process by ensuring every vote counts.
Jake Laperruque is Senior Counsel at The Constitution Project at the Project On Government Oversight. He oversees work on privacy, surveillance, and cybersecurity issues, highlighting how emerging technologies are rapidly impacting Constitutional rights and principles.
