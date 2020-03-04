For two years the HMH has worked very hard to keep the hospital running.
At this time, the hospital needs the support of Huntsville and surrounding areas. I know that the majority of Huntsville and surrounding areas do not object to paying a few more tax dollars if that is what it takes to keep our hospital. I was very disappointed in The Item that you would print such negative comments when nearly everyone is happy that the past problems are being solved. The hospital staff and administration are looking forward to working together to improve all aspects of care.
I have volunteered at HMH for 25 years in the surgery waiting room. My family and I have been patients at HMH and have always received excellent care. During the past two years, the hospital lost many good nurses and staff due to the uncertainty of the hospital. Now that all is settled, it is hoped that more good nurses and staff will join HMH and the hospital will not have to rely on contract nurses.
I am glad that you had at least two positive comments out of eight in your article. It is my hope that The Item will be more supportive in the future. I personally cannot imagine why anyone would rather drive to Conroe for all of their medical care.
