For some reason, the mind retains odds and ends of conversations or events for decades only to pop out, unbidden, into one’s conscious thought while washing dishes or folding laundry. One such recollection of words was overheard when my teen-aged son and his two best buddies were sprawled in the living room after watching Star Trek. They were “Trekkies”. These three bright boys were not typical: what interested them seemed weird to me and what they thought was hilarious, didn’t make me laugh. Their banter was off the wall and I heard one say, inspired by something of which I was unaware, “We are what we wear”. This led to a zany discussion of the words he had spoken.
That statement by a 15 year old boy was retained in my mind for a very long time. He was being funny but over the decades it now seemed profound. We are what we wear. If not what we are, it is certainly how we are perceived and to a great extend how we perceive ourselves.
The way we dress makes a statement for all to see. The traditional nun’s habit spoke for her and garnered the respect shown her even by those who were not religious. The railroad engineer in his unique cap, the civil engineer in his lace up boots and neck scarf, the nurse in her white uniform, members of the military in their distinctive uniforms and many others whose dress provided a way to recognize a chosen way of life.
Gradually distinctive ways to dress have almost disappeared. Sad to say. All of it accomplished in the name of an effort to present a homogenous look. In many cases, uniforms were considered demeaning or some other thing and they gradually disappeared from popular use. Frankly I really miss the white uniform and cap that nurses traditionally had worn. I never felt demeaned by it, but rather felt it made me look smarter and more skilled than I actually was. That black stripe on my cap meant a lot to me and the patients took comfort in it. Whenever I had a difficult situation with a patient or a visitor in the hospital, I made sure I was wearing my cap. That stripe indicated what it was meant to mean, knowledge and authority. And that is true with all distinctive dress.
Messages sent by the clothes we wear are not always good. The girl in the office who wears her skirts too short and displays too much of her upper body is sending a message on how she perceives herself and others are getting the message. The teacher in drab clothes and a messy hairdo sends a depressing message to the students in her classroom and the attorney in blue jeans and a golf shirt doesn’t emit confidence if you are seeking good advice for a legal problem.
How people dress affects everyone around them whether it is outwardly realized or not. When I attended a little country school with 8 grades taught by 1 teacher in one large room, I shall always remember how what my teacher wore affected me. On the occasions when Miss Bennett wore red shoes to school, my spirits would soar. The day was special. I am sure she never knew the effect those red pumps had on me and probably others in her school room, as well.
So we are what we wear. We send a message of how we perceive ourselves, and in so doing how others feel about us. My mother was an inspiration to me in this respect: she never left her bedroom in the morning without being totally dressed, including hose and shoes with hair neatly combed. I never saw my mother in a robe and slippers which were not considered clothes to wear outside the bedroom. Her example of propriety was probably responsible for the attitude I have yet today. Interestingly, she was not a socially prominent city person, she was a farmer’s wife.
I will always dress in my best when I go to church and that also goes for when I eat in anyone’s dining room. The way I dress speaks for who I am and always will. Traveling by air, tells the story: whereas once travelers dressed in suit and nice clothes, now we, as a flying public look a bit shabby in our tennies, jeans and tee shirts. It is not a pretty sight.
Is this disregard for appearance who we really are? I would like to think not but doubt the present dress habits will change anytime in the near future.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
