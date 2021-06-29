Ways to protect our bones

A broken bone is a real bummer. For over fifty years no one in my immediate family had sustained a broken bone until the day I plunged to earth in the process of hurrying to my parked car. A marvelous record and I broke it! No pun intended. Based on experience and observation I have devised a system to avoid fractured bones in the healthy mature adult. Stay with me now!
1. Don’t walk about in the dark … even in your own house. Chairs and footstools have a way of jumping into your path.
2. Unless someone is close by never, but never, crawl up onto a stool or step ladder to reach something you probably could do without.
3. Never hurry. Mature adults were meant to saunter or glide … not run or hurry.
4. Every throw (area) rug, even the ones that Grandma crocheted with her own dear hands must be removed from the floor. If displaying them is a must, hang them on the wall or over the back of a rocking chair.
5. Stay out of the attic unless accompanied by a strong, attentive male with muscles.
6. Keep an eye out for wet spots on any surfaces on which you may place your feet. Indoor and Out.
7. When getting out of bed, take a few seconds to become oriented to doorways or your destination. To your sleepy eyes, bereft of glasses and in dim light, that tall bureau may look like a door but it will give you a good crack if you plow into it. This is especially true when traveling or sleeping in unfamiliar bedrooms.
8. Sit down to slip into your socks, put on your shoes or pull up your pants, under or outer. Hopping around on one foot when you miss the leg hole isn’t as easy as it once was.
9. Those darling slippers with no heel straps called mules, slip-ons or scuffs that have the ribbons, bows, fur or designs on the toe or the arch? An accident waiting to happen. Lose them.
10. Wear shoe soles appropriate for the surface of the floor of your home. Rubberized soles are a good idea. Leather heels can be hazardous on some surfaces. Ice? Stay off of it. Wear cleats or hold on to someone. Tight.
11. Most important of all, you absolutely MUST teach your pets, dogs, ferrets or cats, to never get near your feet. Impossible, you say? It is indeed possible. During the time my newly acquired cat and I were adjusting to sharing the same dwelling, if or when she came near my feet, she received a free flying lesson. Mean? Not as mean as a fractured hip and all it entails. We all know people who have injured themselves tripping over a pet. Cats have a wee brain but it took only two flying lessons for my cat to learn being near my feet hurts her! She is with me most of the time but never close to my walking feet.
12. If you begin to feel unsteady or your balance is not as good as it once was, don’t hesitate to use a cane. It becomes a third leg and takes about 25 pounds of pressure off whatever leg or hip bones give you discomfort. A cane does not make you look feeble, quite the contrary, it allows you to walk straighter, hold your head up and look forward instead of down. I think canes are elegant. Walkers are magnificent contraptions that keep you safe when walking. Don’t hesitate to use one for your comfort and well-being.
Stay safe. May your bones remain intact and free from injury.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
