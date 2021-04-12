Watching and waiting

When it comes to politics, the saga is never ending. Over half of Americans surveyed are “pleased” with taxpayers sending them checks they did not earn. The others, including most folks I know, want the nonsense to stop. But once a large part of our population starts feeding for free at the public trough, it will be hard to stop.
Then the public debate rages about tightening up voting laws to bring some semblance of common sense to integrity of our ballots. It seems to me that if a would-be voter can’t offer proof of residency and other voter documentation, that vote would be void. We have to have a license to drive and other forms of identification to get along in this great society.
In a well-known voter fraud, would-be voters were given a card with only numbers beside each ballot issue. The voter was asked to vote by number—not by name or issue. It worked! Voters had no idea of what they were voting for, or against—they just voted by number, like lemmings marching over the cliff to sea. Many states are taking action to make elections more honest and truthful. And each time they do, the cries of “minority rights” is raised by the leftists. The rights of all Americans should be protected, not just for a chosen few who want all the cake, but not willing to make the batter!
On the home front, the cattle market looks shaky. Like a yo-yo it goes up and down from day to day. Often the market gyrates without rhyme or reason behind the price swings. Again, caught in the middle is the farmer who busts butt every day. Then that farmer takes what is offered with little recourse to getting a fair, negotiated price for his or her product. It’s price-takers versus price-makers that teeters agriculture on the brink of bankruptcy. The adage to “get bigger or get out” is a constant refrain. And the bigger the farm, the bigger the note that comes due too often. Well, that is not for us peons to question. Just plant the seed, breed the cows and sows and try to keep on farming and ranching for another year.

Horace McQueen is a syndicated columnist.
