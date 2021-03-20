Watch out, builders are here

Houston is currently the location for the most homes being built in the nation and Huntsville is following Houston’s lead. We currently have Sterling Ridge being built by Sylecraft Builders and DR Horton has begun the Rockbridge subdivision with homes starting in the $180s.
Next up are 2 new subdivisions being built off HWY 75 North, each including about 250 homes by Legend Homes and Meridian Homes.
Just recently a developer has filed with the legislature to receive permission to form a MUD, Municipal Utility District to help them develop over 700 acres near Spring Lake Estates and Elkins Lake. The Ridge master planned community is expected to take 10 years to complete. A variety of builders will be invited to participate in the subdivision.
Patio homes are being developed near FM 2821 and low income senior apartments are being built off of FM 247.
A variety of housing opportunities are coming to Huntsville and this provides an opening for current residents of Huntsville to purchase homes as well as more options for future residents of our community. Huntsville has so much to offer with its Downtown charm, abundant historic character and friendly neighbors.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
