Walking in my shoes

There is no time like the present in America for you to step into my shoes and walk a while in my footsteps, then attempt to drink from my cup of being a Black female enduring various scales of conspiracy, being stereotyped, misunderstood, overlooked, and rejected; yet, being highly qualified, called and chosen by God in the mission field of life. In my customized cup of and self- worth and vitality, which are nearly half full of life, there are cascades of joy and blessings still overflowing in my life. I believe I am respected and loved by many people and hated by a few. Nevertheless, that’s okay. I’m confident at being me, my authentic Black self.
While black lives are being consistently lost by those who are supposed to serve and protect us, the status quo is being challenged in the streets and in the courts and in the battle grounds of America. As Black Americans, we are compelled to advocate and contend for our lives and survival in a country that has demonstrated repeatedly over the centuries nothing but hatred and degradation for Black people and other people of color. Understand that Black lives can’t really matter if you do not exercise your right to vote. If you actually believed that all lives really mattered, there would be no need for the Black Lives Matter movement to take center stage in the world.
From the depths of my being, I embrace the concept until you’ve birthed Black, raised Black, loved Black, married Black, or wake up every morning Black, you won’t understand the pain, the hurt, nor the disgust that we’re feeling and enduring. And for that, it burdens me to see so many non-Black Americans, especially the Church, prove their lack of empathy for their fellow Americans. I find refuge in knowing that God, the Creator of the universe, loves all of us regardless of our race, ethnicity, or tribe. I know and have experienced the love and care from many people who do not wear my same skin, and it’s fulfilling and encouraging. True riches are found in the relationships I have built and nurtured with people over the years.
A particular piece from the works of Marcus Garvey, stated,”We of the Negro race are suffering more than any other race in the world from propaganda; Propaganda to destroy our homes, our ambitions and confidence in self. Propaganda has done more to defeat the good intentions of races and nations, than even open warfare.” This can be proven daily as well as in our rich, cultural history.
Taking a glimpse from the past, Black individuals who were endowed with influence and power to lead a nation and generation of people were often perceived as a threat to the powers and targeted for elimination. Consider the lives and impact of Jesus Christ, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela, Ron Brown, and Mickey Leland, to name a few. These men challenged and changed the world to be better.
Light the torch of your heart and understand the issues facing your African American neighbors and friends, by voting in the November election. I often wonder what Jesus would do in this crisis. He probably would say, Black Lives Matter!
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator of 32 years of golden service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
