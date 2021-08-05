Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 4

3700 SH 30 W. — Major auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Found property.

700 blk. IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

600 blk. SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

3005 Old Houston Rd. — Criminal mischief.

144 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2705 11th Street — Theft.

904 US 190 — Forgery.

104 IH-45 S. — Found property.

122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

259 IH-45 S. — Vehicle burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 4

3891 SH-30 W. — Theft.

4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.

265 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.

3 Bybee Cr. — Theft.

Aug. 5

205 FM 2821 E. — Assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 4

Katrina Colbert — Violation of bond protective order.

Glyn’tasia Jenkins — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Roger D. Gallier — Bench warrant (Polk County), theft of firearm, building burglary.

Nelson F. Diaz — Hold over, possession of a controlled substance, forgery of govt/ national instrument/ money or security (2 counts).

Aug. 5

Travis R. Smith — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication.

Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation). 

