Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 4
3700 SH 30 W. — Major auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Found property.
700 blk. IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
600 blk. SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
3005 Old Houston Rd. — Criminal mischief.
144 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2705 11th Street — Theft.
904 US 190 — Forgery.
104 IH-45 S. — Found property.
122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
259 IH-45 S. — Vehicle burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 4
3891 SH-30 W. — Theft.
4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.
265 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.
3 Bybee Cr. — Theft.
Aug. 5
205 FM 2821 E. — Assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 4
Katrina Colbert — Violation of bond protective order.
Glyn’tasia Jenkins — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Roger D. Gallier — Bench warrant (Polk County), theft of firearm, building burglary.
Nelson F. Diaz — Hold over, possession of a controlled substance, forgery of govt/ national instrument/ money or security (2 counts).
Aug. 5
Travis R. Smith — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication.
Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
