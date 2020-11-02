This will be my last political column for a while since by next week the 2020 election will be history, if we are lucky. I will return to writing in a manner that provides a laugh now and then rather than on political issues which haven’t made me laugh at all.
However, in an e-mail from a nephew in Colorado who is a retired district judge, he wrote that he was starting a campaign to insist that the Minnesota Vikings remove the name “Viking” or any use of the Viking horns for decoration or display. As a person of Norwegian heritage he is incensed and he may be forever damaged because every time he watches the Vikings play with their Viking and horn logos he is constantly reminded of the role his ancestors played in their misbehavior. He feels belittled and held personally responsible for the rape, pillage and burning that occurred at the hands of those Scandinavian thugs and he just can’t handle it any more. That made me laugh!
Voting is a right and a privilege guaranteed by our Constitution and all should honor those rights by participating therein. I haven’t missed voting in a national elections since becoming old enough to do so. But I also find no justification in campaigns to get everyone to vote. Some people really shouldn’t because they have no clue why they should vote one way or the other. Is an uninformed vote justified? That is a poser for the philosophers amongst us.
Our designated voting place was so impressive. It looked like something out of Star Wars with all the shields and protective gear but the organization was excellent down to the sterilized pens with which to fill in all the dots. And this year one could not make do with one inked-in dot at the top of the page. Nope, we had to color every one that applied to the party to which one belonged. I haven’t heard the rationale for dispensing with the “one dot” concept: one or many dots, the results are the same.
When there are amendments to the State Constitution I am constantly amazed how difficult they are to read and understand. The sentences are so over laden with phrases that dangle, add to, subtract from or enhance the original premise I am tempted to do what my husband used as criteria for voting on amendments, I quote: “My experience has taught me that most Amendments to our Constitution will affect my wallet so I vote “no” unless it is written very simply. The fuzzier the statement the less reason for its deserving a yes vote”. For a learned man that seems a weird attitude but experience has shown it isn’t far from the truth. He was a “tongue-in-cheeky” kind of guy.
I rather like the idea of putting a finger in a dye pot to prove one has voted. Wouldn’t that be an easy way to prevent some who are inclined to vote twice? It would be, “show me your finger” instead of show me your I.D.
It would be nice if electioneering could be held to two months before an election instead of the two or more years it is now. We could learn what we need to know about a candidate in two months, wouldn’t you think?
It could be next year before we have the results of this election but maybe everyone will behave and there will be solid uncontestable results shortly after November 3rd. Then let us hope whatever the results, they are accepted by all of our citizens. The voters have spoken and everyone should respect that.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.