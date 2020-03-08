I want to thank all H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum volunteers for their tireless energy and many hours of service. This museum is a huge asset to our community, and the organizational credit goes primarily to these fine people.
However, I must share with you that Bob and I are extremely sad and disappointed that the currently-planned Presidential Park will not include our current President of the United States.
At the recent groundbreaking for this project, we had the opportunity to visit with Huntsvillian and world-renowned sculptor, David Adickes. Mr. Adickes advised us that he was unable to sculpt the head of our forty-fifth President, that he had “moved on” to other projects, and he seemed committed to that decision.
With his history of accomplishing huge projects (the welcoming Sam Houston statue on I-45, for example), Mr. Adickes exemplifies “completion of task”, but the exclusion of #45 seems to denote incompletion, which is puzzling for such a perfectionist. If he were so inclined, he could audition and select a talented apprentice who would be thrilled to “learn at the feet of this master.” What a priceless gift this would be to a young person! President Trump could be this budding sculptor’s project under Mr. Adickes’ watchful eye, and this bust could be included with the forty-four already completed back in 2008, rather than in some future nebulous, unfinanced “next phase.”
The H.E.A.R.T.S VETERANS Museum is in honor of our past and present military and their families. Whatever one’s opinion of him may be, President Donald J. Trump is the biggest supporter of these heroes that our country has ever had. It is very disheartening and confusing to me that the Office of the Presidency is possibly being slighted, to put it mildly.
So, ATTENTION, all aspiring SHSU art students interested in sculpture! I challenge you to contact David Adickes to volunteer as apprentice to this incredibly talented man, with President Trump as your project. Mr. Adickes is in his early 90’s, and what a stellar accomplishment it would be for all, maintaining the high level of respect that Texas, Walker County, Huntsville, and the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum deserve. Also, if President Trump is included with the “Forty-Four”, perhaps the Trump Foundation would be so inclined to support the museum, which constantly needs financial help.
To Mr. Adickes, thank you for sharing your talent with your hometown. To all volunteers, veterans, current military, first responders, law enforcement, and your families, THANK YOU for sharing your lives with us to keep America FREE AND SAFE!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.