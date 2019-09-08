USA: Country without a past?

The United States is coming to be a country without an authentic past, for historical events are ceasing to be interpreted in light of the realities of their times. Rather, preoccupied with the present, we are coming to interpret the past in light of the ebb and flow of the current cultural wars. Reflective of this, in an age when facts are suspect and feelings and opinion reign supreme, the teaching of history is being phased out in many public schools. This is critical, for in these times of cultural cold war, history teachers can play a vital role in restoring an assimilative culture authentic to our past. Let’s address this thesis.
Fundamentally, teachers can speak to fact-based historical analysis explaining sites, institutions and people in terms of their impact and relevance to the culture of their own times. This is in contrast to historicism, the emerging approach of our time, which defines historical events solely in terms of their impact and relevance to current norms and standards. Under historicism as a base, the past becomes whatever we choose to make it, positive or negative. With its authenticity thus lost, history becomes a tool of political correctness.
We are thus losing the context of the “big picture” featuring an objective analysis of the stages of our history each stage reflecting, in its own way, a common destiny spinning off the ideals expressed in our Declaration of Independence. Without this unifying perspective, the study of US history is becoming a polarizing endeavor.
With emphasis on the long haul of our history, teachers could express the progress toward true nationhood underway. For example, with Martin Luther King Jr. in his “I have a Dream” speech, teachers could declare, “When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the ‘unalienable Rights’ of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
From this historical context, along with the negative which is now generally being emphasized, teachers could also point out the positive. For example, even in the face of the evils of slavery, King saw progress in the human spirit. Instead of condemning slave holders to ever-lasting shame as do many, he thought in terms of forgiveness and togetherness. Hear King’s dream: “I have a dream that one day . . .the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.” He then adds: “With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together. to stand for freedom together.”
Finally, in his dream, King celebrated, rather than condemned, our traditional virtue-based national heritage. He dreamed that one day “all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning: ‘My Country tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride. From every mountain side, let freedom ring’.”
The larger good lies in molding togetherness based on authentic identity with the challenges each generation has faced in conforming to the principles behind our historically- stated goals as a nation, even as tree branches thrive best when aligned with the sap from the tree truck below. Accordingly, alignment of our political culture and the institutions it supports with the sap of our true Biblical foundation will provide a hedge against the influx of ideologies illegitimate to that foundation.
