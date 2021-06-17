US Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland will combat voter suppression

Remember a politician a decade ago, who said this about of his job?
"I go into the office, I sue the federal government and I go home."
If you think that was then-Texas Atty. Gen. Greg Abbott, running for governor in 2014, give yourself an A.
Sometimes he'd say he was suing Democratic President Barack Obama – whom he sued 27 times in the six years Obama was president and Abbott was still attorney general.
But during the six prior years, when he overlapped with Republican President George W. Bush, Abbott sued three times, a spokesperson said.
Now, with states, including Texas, making voting harder, Abbott, and Republican wingman Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senate presiding officer, could find Texas being sued by the feds -- Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Before going to Europe to meet with foreign leaders, Biden charged that Senate Bill 7 – Abbott and Patrick's "Election Integrity" bill – is a "Voter Suppression" bill.
After Patrick and the Senate Republicans messed with SB 7 into the legislative session's final hours, House Democrats, before an impending midnight deadline, left the House chamber, and the capitol – breaking the necessary two-thirds quorum, and killing the bill.
Abbott said he'd call a special session to pass it, and threatened to veto the legislative branch's funding of the two-year budget that begins Sept. 1.
Vice-President Harris invited 10 Texas Democratic legislators to a White House meeting Wednesday ((6/16)) to talk about SB 7.
The bill included provisions to limit early voting hours, curb local voting options and further tighten vote-by-mail rules.
Set to meet with Harris, the House Democratic Caucus said, were its chairman, Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie; and Reps. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth, Rafael Anchia of Dallas, Jessica González of Dallas, Senfronia Thompson of Houston, Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio and Gina Hinojosa of Austin; and Sens. Carol Alvarado of Houston, Royce West of Dallas and Beverly Powell of Burleson.
Harris's attitude headlined a recent Democratic fundraising letter:
'VOTING RIGHTS ARE ON THE LINE. OUR ELECTIONS ARE ON THE LINE. OUR COUNTRY IS ON THE LINE."
And new U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland agreed, in a passionate speech Friday (June 11) to Justice Department employees he now oversees:
"The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow," Garland said.
He said the federal Department of Justice (D0J) was created in 1870, during the Reconstruction period just after the Civil War, to make sure three new constitutional amendments important to black men voting were backed up by the necessary enforcement.
Then, Reconstruction ended, and with it black access to easy voting – for almost a century.
In 1957, when Democrat Lyndon Johnson was Senate Majority Leader, Congress enacted its first major civil rights statute since Reconstruction.
The Civil Rights Act of 1957 enabled creation of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, and authorized the Attorney General to sue to enjoin voter intimidation or racially-discriminatory denials of the right to vote.
Eight years later, Garland said, "In introducing the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA), President Johnson told the Congress: 'It is wrong – deadly wrong – to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote.' ”
The Act was reauthorized by Presidents Richard Nixon in 1970, Gerald Ford in 1975, Ronald Reagan in 1982, and George W. Bush in 2006 – usually with strong support of the sanctity of voting.
For instance, Reagan: “The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.”
The VRA preclearance provision required approval of proposed election law changes by the DOJ, or a three-judge federal court before they could take effect. Between 1965 and 2006. DOJ objected to more than 1,000 discriminatory voting changes.
But in 2013, in Shelby County v. Holder, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to gut the preclearance section of the VRA – DOJ's best tool to protect voting rights over the past half-century, Garland said.
He said that he'll have DOJ use every tool it can to enforce voter rights.
"As part of its mission to protect the right to vote, the Justice Department will, of course, do everything in its power to prevent election fraud and, if found, to vigorously prosecute it," Garland said.
But, "To meet the challenge of the current moment, we must rededicate the resources of the Department of Justice to a critical part of its original mission: enforcing federal law to protect the franchise for all voters."
So, Gov. Abbott, you may have run up against a guy who considers it his job to go to the office and vigorously enforce the Voting Rights Act – and, if necessary, sue states that violate it – maybe even Texas.
—
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
