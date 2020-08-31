Understanding political correctness

On my approval list, political correctness is right up there with Covid-19 and toenail fungus. Unfortunately, it has permeated our lives to an astonishing extent and it won’t go away. Through the ages political correctness has been the tool of tyrants and despots and that hasn’t changed so why do we as a nation have to deal with it? A search for answers seemed prudent.
We have arrived at a time when a child’s Halloween costumes can be politically incorrect since dressing as an ethnic character, real or fictional, could fall into the category of racism. Athletic teams are changing their names and their logos, historical statues are being removed and worse yet, city and state officials are removing them voluntarily to pacify a few dissenting voices. Writing names or slogans on a sidewalk in chalk can cause stress, creating a need to seek out a safe, sheltered place where there is room to commiserate with other “stressies”. Some people are unwelcome on college campuses because they are not of a preferred political or social persuasion. Heaven forbid telling an ethnic joke. The only ones allowed are Aggie and Norwegian Ole and Lena jokes, which by the way are interchangeable. They are jokes about people doing dumb stuff. Whereas most ethnic jokes are subject to advanced cases of indignation, Aggies laugh at Aggie jokes and the people of Norwegian descent laugh the hardest at Ole and Lena jokes. The sturdy, stoic Norwegians are comfortable in their skins as are the Aggies and they choose to hold their heads high because of it. We have arrived at this state due to political correctness. It is insidious, never stops getting more invasive and everyone should learn to recognize it when they read it, hear it, see it or say it.
Political correctness came into common usage in Communist countries during the 1930 s as a method of achieving control over their populations. At that time the term was considered a form of humor and used to explain how an idea, even if wrong or untrue, can be treated as a reality that out ranks reality itself. Example: “Hey Bro, what you just said (or wrote) is wrong and a bunch of hooey, but politically it is correct.” The penalty for straying from the official rule, position or interpretation of that held by a despotic leader or political entity could result in imprisonment or death.
So how did it creep into our daily lives? If there is a desire on the part of a group within a society, culture or country to change everyone’s thinking more in alignment with their own and to enhance and ensure their power and control, it is made possible by using political correctness as their weapon. Exploiting all indications of racism, inequality of income, attitude or even behaviors, likes and dislikes provide the path to their goal. Once an attitude gains acceptance by those with change in mind, the differences in the behaviors of others must be eradicated so the preferred one can persevere. Many descriptive terms show up in print: hegemony, xenophobia, misogyny, racism, sexism, cultural appropriation, cancel culture, woke and on and on. They all fit under the umbrella of political correctness.
In our country killing off those who disagree with us is a “no-no, but political correctness provides an easier way to arrive at the same goal. Sadly, it is eagerly promoted by believers who are safely settled among our politicians, college faculties, bureaucracies and the media who willingly do the job of achieving the desired change. Even though a majority of the people may see the potential pit-falls of these efforts, they reluctantly learn to bite their tongue rather than say something that could label them as politically incorrect or racist. Many who disapprove of the restrictions on their free speech will remain silent because non-compliance is too costly emotionally or economically. This insidious control mechanism is not so much built on conviction as it is the need for control over your actions and your acceptance of it.
Political correctness promotes feelings of victimhood and resentment. This concept shoots like a rocket out of the writings of Saul Alinsky, who spent years as a community organizer in the Chicago area. He wrote, “Social justice people are always on the side of compassion and victim’s rights. So objecting to anything they do makes you instantly a perpetrator. There is no place you can stand without being vilified and that is why it keeps creeping forward….There is no compassion at all. There is resentment, fundamentally.”
Give a thought to how much of our national politics, behaviors and actions are the result of resentment on someone’s part? Today resentment abounds and those that resent the most are out in our streets trying to achieve a change that will solve their and our nation’s problems. Because saying the words that identify a problem may be considered politically incorrect, solutions become difficult to achieve.
We are well on the way to meeting the goals of the political correctness crowd and many good citizens support the effort in spite of their personal disapproval. This is a nation of people who have been biting their tongues to avoid being guilty of making a politically incorrect statement. My tongue is covered with bites and I shall bite it no longer to keep from agitating a political agitator.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
