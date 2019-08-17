Uncertainty of transfer on death deeds

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
In September 1, 2015, Texas authorized the Transfer on Death Deed through the Texas Real Property Transfer on Death Act. The purpose of the act was to allow a person to transfer real estate in the same way they transfer a bank account, investment account or car title. What seemed like a good idea, allowing someone to transfer real estate without going through probate, had many drawbacks.
Many states have authorized such a deed in recent years. On the one hand, it provides an easy, simple and cost efficient means of transferring real estate upon one’s death. If a property owner has executed a transfer on death deed, then as soon as the property owner dies, that property passes to the person named. The person who is named beneficiary should file a “Affidavit of Death” with the county clerk. The person named will then own the property without having to go to probate court.
Another advantage could be when adults need long-term care. They may have the financial resources to afford private care. They may have family that can provide care. Long-term care insurance could help with many of these costs. However, some adults require Medicaid to cover the cost of long-term or even acute care as they age.
Medicaid covers this cost for low-income patients or for patients with high medical bills relative to their overall assets. However, after the patient dies, Medicaid seeks reimbursement from probate assets. In this way, Medicaid provides an interest-free loan when it covers the cost of long-term care. It collects on the loan after death.
A transfer on death deed may protect the patient's property if Medicaid is involved because the property is immediately transferred to the beneficiary after the owner dies. As a result, the property is not part of the estate.
However, there are several disadvantages to the transfer on death deed. The transfer on death deed allows you to name primary and contingent beneficiaries. However, all primary beneficiaries would have to predecease you before any of the contingent beneficiaries would receive the property. For instance, in a Will I can leave property to my descendants per stirpes, which means if I have two living children, each will take a ½ interest in the property. However, if one of my children had predeceased me, their ½ share would pass to their children. With the transfer on death deed, the surviving child would receive all the real property.
Another disadvantage is the transfer on death deed uses the 120-hour rule for survivorship, meaning that as long as the beneficiary survives the grantor by 120 hours the transfer is made to the beneficiary. In most Wills, that time period is lengthened to 30 or 60 days to ensure that the transfer is made to the ultimate beneficiary that you designate, such as in a case where you would rather benefit your grandchildren, instead of the beneficiary of your child’s Will. (Think about the son-in-law you never liked getting all of your property.)
Yet another disadvantage is the transfer on death deed does not avoid any creditor’s claims or liens or encumbrances. For instance, if the property has a lien or mortgage on it, the beneficiary receives the property subject to that lien or mortgage. Additionally, if there are claims against the probate estate, the real estate in question may have to satisfy those claims and can be pulled back into the estate by an administrator or executor.
The transfer on death deed would not be appropriate for leaving property to a minor child as the parents of the child would have to have court approval (possibly being appointed as guardian of the estate) in order to sell, lease, or otherwise, manage the property. In the case of a minor, a trust is the better option.
And finally, do to the disadvantages listed above, many title companies and financial institutions will not accept a transfer on death deed and require additional actions and probate anyway.
Well, this year’s Legislature repealed the form and requirements of the transfer on death deed and thus the Texas Real Property Transfer on Death Act. Effective this September 1, 2019, there is no Texas approved form of the transfer on death deed and the Texas Supreme Court has been tasked with developing one. Interesting, because the Legislature typically creates law and the Supreme Court interprets the law. But that is another subject.
While it was just the form the Legislature repealed, this is one more reason to not use a transfer on death deed because of the uncertainty that surrounds them. We do not know how long it will take for a new form to be developed or even if one will be developed.
If you have used a transfer on death deed in the past, this does not mean it is void. But one would be wise to speak with an attorney versed in real estate and estate planning before relying on that deed and certainly if they were considering using one in the future.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com
