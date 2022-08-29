Has your spirit been disturbed lately about a particular task you must do, and you have been grossly procrastinating about putting it into action? Well, let me advise you to take care of “that thing” immediately. You will not possess any peace of mind until you initiate the task. You will have sleepless nights, night sweats, bad dreams, bad hair-dos, bad luck, and pure anxiety until it is done. Is fear the reason why you are resisting the assignment? Answer the call of duty and get the monkey off your back. Whatever manner you decide to complete the task, do it anyway, even if you have to do it afraid.
Can you identify with the biblical character, Jonah? Jonah was a prophet of God who was chosen to deliver a message to Nineveh, a wicked city bound for destruction. Jonah did not want to execute the assignment God had requested of him. He decided to evade God’s commission by fleeing in the opposite direction, got into the bottom of a boat and attempted to hide himself from God. Let it be known, the Lord, however, did not allow Jonah to escape his calling. Likewise, neither will God allow you or me to escape our calling.
When was the last time you called someone of significance and you know they heard the phone or watched the phone ring, and they did not pick up? You continue to call and the phone goes to voicemail and wants you to leave a message. Why leave a message when you know they will not respond? Doesn't that perturb you? Can you imagine if this happened in a place of business where you patronize and your tax dollars are critical to its operation? For example, maybe City services, the Walker County Annex Building, the Tax Office, Huntsville ISD administration, or the Walker County Courthouse. This would be a poor display of customer service and no entity can use the excuse of a recession or a high volume of calls. What should one do in that situation?
It sounds logical to me to go to the source of the problem, if possible, and address your concern to someone in authority who will listen to your issue, and will resolve the problem. Always keep documentation of the meeting, your phone call attempts, and the person answering the phone. Good documentation is golden to resolve any problem. Later on, call again and see what happens to the call. My deceased father was an educator in Huntsville ISD during his formative years, who kept impeccable records. If you spoke something important, Daddy remembered it, and recorded it in his black book. I truly respected that man. Today, cellular devices can do all the documentaion for you.
The next time someone calls you, answer the call. It could be Publisher’s Clearing House declaring you a winner for the next big give-away in September. Believe it or not, it just might happen.
Chris Tyson is a transitional, retired public school educator of 32 years of experience. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.